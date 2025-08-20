Emmy-Winner Liz Callaway Will Headline One-Night-Only Cabaret At Riverside Theatre Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony and Grammy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Liz Callaway will headline a one-night-only cabaret performance, Broadway and Beyond, at Riverside Theatre Works’ French’s Opera House in Hyde Park on Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m. The concert will be part of RTW’s Broadway to Boston series and will also serve as the official launch celebration of the company’s 2025–2026 season.

Callaway, hailed as “the voice of a generation,” will bring her extraordinary talent to Boston in a program featuring the Broadway roles that made her a star—including her Tony-nominated performance in Baby and her iconic portrayal of Grizabella in Cats. The evening will also highlight her celebrated film and recording career, from the Oscar-nominated Anastasia to her Grammy-nominated album To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim.

The Broadway to Boston concert series, which debuted in 2024 to sold-out audiences, continues to bring acclaimed Broadway artists to Hyde Park, expanding Riverside Theatre Works’ mission to create professional-caliber performances in an intimate neighborhood setting.

Tickets

Tickets start at $42.50 and are available now at RTWBoston.org.