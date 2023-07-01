Emerson College, Boston Arts Summer Institute Launch The Massachusetts Arts Stagecraft Initiative

Emerson College's Office of the Arts and the Boston Arts Summer Institute (BASI) have announced the new Massachusetts Arts Stagecraft Initiative (MASI), a paid professional development program designed to strengthen the creative economy and increase equity and diversity in the performing arts industry. Applicants should apply no later than July 21, 2023. The program will run August 28, 2023 through December 22, 2023.

Through a combination of in-classroom instruction and on the job training, MASI will provide participants with the comprehensive skills needed to create pathways for sustainable careers in theater and entertainment production. The curriculum includes a combination of industry background; stagecraft courses across three disciplines; and mentorship and placement with partnering institutions.

“The mission of MASI is to promote accessibility to careers in stagecraft and the arts for those who may not otherwise consider them as viable career options,” said David Howse, Vice President for the Office of the Arts and Executive Director of ArtsEmerson.

The program, taking place at Emerson College in Boston, will help participants with the development of relevant practical skills, and empowerment with enough knowledge to jumpstart a career in production. Along with a general overview of the production industry, participants will be given foundational skills in three theatrical disciplines: lighting, audio, and video. There will be opportunities to exercise newfound skills in professional events and productions.

Accepted submissions will be advanced to the more thorough application process over the course of two weeks. Selected individuals must confirm acceptance into the program via email by August 18 to be officially accepted for the program.



Additional information can be viewed at emerson.edu/masi.



About the College

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city's Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has approximately 4,161 undergraduates and 554 graduate students from across the United States and nearly 70 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs at Emerson Los Angeles, located in Hollywood, and at its 14th-century castle, in the Netherlands. Additionally, there are opportunities to study in Washington, DC, London, China, and the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Greece, France, Ireland, Mexico, Cuba, England, and South Africa. The College has an active network of 51,000+ alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit emerson.edu