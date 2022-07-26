ESCAPED ALONE Concludes WAM Theatre's 2022 Fresh Takes Series

WAM Theatre concludes their 2022 Fresh Takes Play Reading Season with Escaped Alone, written by one of the most prolific living playwrights, Caryl Churchill (Top Girls, Cloud 9, Far Away). The play is directed by WAM's Producing Artistic Director Kristen Van Ginhoven and will be presented live (and live-streamed) on Sunday, August 7, at 2pm at The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home in Lenox. Tickets are on sale now.



"While written before this pandemic, Escaped Alone provides a resonant opportunity to use humor and absurdity to look at what's going on in our world. If we can't laugh at all we are facing in our inner and outer worlds, then what do we have?" explains director Kristen Van Ginhoven. "I am excited to explore how one of our most esteemed contemporary female playwrights defies convention to explore how we navigate catastrophe."



Back by popular demand, Escaped Alone, by iconic feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, brings us to a backyard where three old friends and a neighbor spend a series of summer afternoons chatting, while visions of apocalyptic horror play out inside their minds. Deemed "the most dazzlingly inventive living dramatist in the English language" by The New York Times, Churchill entwines histories, laughter, and song over tea and catastrophe.



The play presents conversation between four women around the same age as the then-77 year old Caryl Churchill. Helmed by van Ginhoven, the WAM reading will feature an ensemble of celebrated regional actors: Mrs. J is played by Candace Barrett-Birk (Guthrie Theatre's Romeo and Juliet, To Kill A Mockingbird, Chester Theatre's recent Tiny Beautiful Things), who is making her WAM debut; Joan Coombs (Emilie, Tartuffe, Tale of the Allergist's Wife) returns to the WAM Stage to play Vi; Lena is played by Eileen Schyler (4000 Miles, Blithe Spirit), seen at WAM as Alyssa in The Old Mezzo, and the role of Sally is played by another local actor making her WAM debut, TAMIR (Solo performer of Now and In the Land of Israel, and the title role of Medea).



Candace Barrett-Birk, who is playing the role of Mrs. J, stated that she is: "drawn particularly to this scaffolding of a play because it speaks with such grace, ease, humor and urgency about so many things that are important right now... It is about the importance of community." Barrett-Birk, who has previously directed this play goes on to explain that: "Mostly, it is about the power of story-telling-and story-listening. It presents the very real notion that our conversations-our stories-affect not only us and the people around us, but also the future of the world."



WAM is excited to be once again collaborating with, and performing at The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home in Lenox, where WAM has previously presented events with their Intergenerational Ensemble.



WAM Theatre's Fresh Takes Play Reading Series presents ground-breaking stories that are imaginative and thoughtful explorations of complex issues affecting women and girls. Featuring local professional actors and directors, the Fresh Takes play readings continue WAM's commitment to connecting Berkshire audiences to female playwrights who are contributing to national and international theatre conversations. Each reading will be followed by a brief discussion with the artists.



Tickets are now on sale for Escaped Alone by Caryl Churchill, directed by Kristen Van Ginhoven at The Mount on August 7. For more information or to reserve your tickets today, visit WAM online at wamtheatre.com or call 413.274.8122.



For more information about the 2022 Season and ways you can participate with WAM Theatre, please visit wamtheatre.com.