Disney's FROZEN On-Sale At Citizens Bank Opera House This Monday, June 5

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway In Boston announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Monday, June 5 at 10am.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a three-week premiere engagement at the Citizens Bank Opera House beginning October 25, 2023 with performances playing through Sunday, November 12, 2023. Frozen is part of the Lexus 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston Season.

Tickets for the upcoming production go on sale Monday, June 5, 2023 at 10:00am and can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. Please also note that accessible seating, services, and performances are available – please visit https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-bank-opera-house/#accessibility for more details.

Ticket buyers who choose to purchase tickets from an unauthorized source should be aware that Broadway In Boston and the Citizens Bank Opera House will be unable to provide customer service support and will not have the ability to contact these patrons should there be important updates to their performance.

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 1.5 million guests.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as Production Supervisor and Randy Meyer is the General Manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.