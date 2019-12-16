Dane Cook is Coming to The Boch Center

The Boch Center and Live Nation announced that Dane Cook will bring his "Tell It Like It Is" concert to the Boch Center Wang Theatre for two performances on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 8:00PM. Tickets went on sale to the general public Friday, December 13 at 10:00AM.

As a staple in the stand-up community, Dane Cook has fostered a reputation as one of today's most prolific stand-up comedians, while simultaneously distinguishing himself as a charismatic and versatile actor in a variety of film and television projects.

Next year marks Cook's 30-year run as a stand-up comedian with hit comedy specials such as Vicious Circle, ISolated Incident, Rough Around the Edges and Troublemaker. His upcoming comedy event, Tell It Like It Is, is the perfect commemoration to an incredible career over the past three decades and what is sure to be another memorable year ahead. Cook recently wrapped his national "Tell It Like It Is" tour for which he visited more than 40 cities in the United States for 90 minutes of non-stop laughter. The last time Cook filmed a show in Boston was in 2006 for Vicious Circle and he is thrilled to return to his beloved hometown for this event.

On the film side, Cook recently directed, co-wrote, produced and starred in American Typecast, a short film that follows a Middle-Eastern actor, Malik Khan, as he attempts to acclimate to the entertainment industry and seeks to break through his racial stereotype while struggling to stay afloat as a working actor. The film has been accepted into a number of film festivals including the Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and the HollyShorts Film Festival, to name a few.

Earlier this year, Cook starred in the Lionsgate fast-paced thriller, American Exit, based on a true story about a dying man's attempt to reconnect and bond with his estranged son (Levi Miller, A Wrinkle in Time). His other film credits include starring roles in My Best Friend's Girl opposite Kate Hudson, Dan In Real Life opposite Steve Carell and Mr. Brooks opposite Kevin Costner.

In 2017, Dane was seen in the critically acclaimed Starz series, American Gods, in a stand-out role opposite Betty Gilpin and Ricky Whittle.

Tickets went on sale to the general public Friday, December 13 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.

