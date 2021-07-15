Daily Schedule Announced For Bang On A Can's LOUD Weekend At MASS MoCA

Bang on a Can and MASS MoCA announced the daily schedule for their multi-day music festival called LOUD Weekend, presented on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31, 2021, at MASS MoCA in North Adams, located in the Berkshire mountains of western Massachusetts (1040 MASS MoCA Way). LOUD Weekend features two days of ear-bending music and mind-blowing art exhibitions taking place throughout the museum's vast galleries and its stunning collection of indoor and outdoor performing arts venues. Featured performers include Kronos Quartet, Mazz Swift, Nathalie Joachim, and Bang on a Can All-Stars among many others. The opening concert on Friday July 30 at 4pm begins with Julius Eastman's FEMENINE followed by world premiere performances of music by Frederic Rzewski, Terry Riley, and much more. Tickets are available now for $95 (2-day Pass). Capacity is limited.

LOUD Weekend launched in 2019 as an expansion of Bang on a Can's long-running Bang on a Can Marathon, multiplying that inclusive and ambitious programming from one day, to multiple days. Bang on a Can co-founders and artistic directors Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe say:

We're back! We're live! We're LOUD WEEKEND! More power-packed concerts by more supersonic composers in a single weekend. It's all happening this summer at the huge renegade MASS MoCA. Composers will be on hand to talk and mingle. Seating is limited. So get your tickets now! We're excited to bump elbows!

Highlights of the 2021 Bang on a Can LOUD Weekend at MASS MoCA include (see daily schedule below):

WORLD PREMIERES by Terry Riley, Frederic Rzewski, Mary Kouyoumdjian, Sky Macklay, Theo Baer, Nathan Bales, Erich Barganier, Melika Fitzhugh, Brian Krock, Lila Meretzky, Christian Quiñones, and more

The singular legendary Kronos Quartet perform TWO concerts of brand new music (what else?!) including world premieres by minimalist godfather Terry Riley, Mary Kouyoumdjian, Sky Macklay, and more

The electric Bang on a Can All-Stars perform Terry Riley's Autodreamographical Tales, a wildly unique creation from one of America's most iconic composers and the All-Stars' forthcoming release on Cantaloupe Music

Nathalie Joachim performs Fanm d'Ayiti (Women of Haiti), her highly praised tribute to three pioneering Haitian female musicians-Carole Demesmin, Emerante de Pradines and Toto Bissainthe-weaving together their voices, stories and traditional Haitian folk music traditions.

Inspiringly inventive composer-performer Mazz Swift performs a solo set featuring her unique blend of avant-violin and voice

A special 75th birthday tribute to acclaimed composer and teacher Martin Bresnick

FEMENINE - composer Julius Eastman's monumental fusion of minimalism and jazz-informed improvisation

The late French composer Gérard Grisey's rigorous, lush, and luxurious masterpiece Vortex Temporum, conducted by Brad Lubman

Boundary bashing bassoonist Dana Jessen performs electro-acoustic feats from her recent recording of George Lewis' Seismologic and her own Through a fragile traverse.

Frederic Rzewski's Amoramaro (World Premiere) and more performed by powerhouse pianist Lisa Moore

Camellia Aftahi, Andrew Anderson, Emma Antonides, Raina Arnett, Luke Ellard, Amir Farsi, Adam Holmes, Annaliese Kowert, Taylor Levine, Soo Yeon Lyuh, Riley Palmer, Alexandrea Richard, Julian Velasco, Yifei Xu, Alexander "Sasha" Yakub, and more

LOUD Weekend at MASS MoCA concludes the 19th annual Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival at MASS MoCA, a professional development program led by today's pioneers of experimental music for young composers and performers selected from an international applicant pool, which runs from July 12-29, 2021.

The Bang on a Can LOUD Weekend at MASS MoCA daily schedule (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

Friday, July 30, 2021: 4pm-11pm

JULIUS EASTMAN | FEMENINE

LISA MOORE plays FREDERIC RZEWSKI's Amoramaro (World Premiere) and more

Philip Glass Mad Rush | Don Byron Seven Etudes | Frederic Rzewski Amoramaro | Martin Bresnick Ishi's Song, Bundists

ARLEN HLUSKO plays world premieres by Gabriel Kahane, Mary Kouyoumdjian, Leyla McCalla

MARTIN BRESNICK 75TH BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE

Martin Bresnick, Caprichos Enfaticos and Trio for Violin, Cello, and Piano

Todd Reynolds plays world premiere by Dai Wei and music by Paul Dejong

Gregg August plays world premiere by Ailie Robertson

BANG ON A CAN ALL-STARS play music by Louis Andriessen and more

KRONOS QUARTET plays music by Jlin, Aleksandra Vrebalov, Tanya Tagaq, Stacy Garrop, Mary Kouyoumdjian*, Abel Meeropol, Antonio Haskell, Jacob Garchick (*world premiere)

GERARD GRISEY | Vortex Temporum

And More!

Saturday, July 31, 2021: 11am-11pm

Robert Black plays world premieres by Žibuokl?- Martinaityt?-, Jakhongir Shukur, María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir

NEWEST VOICES WORLD PREMIERE COMPOSER CONCERT

Music by Nathan Bales, Erich Barganier, Christian Quiñones, Theo Baer, Melika Fitzhugh, Brian Krock, Lila Meretzky

DANA JESSEN plays Through a Fragile Traverse (with video by Eli Stine)

Dana Jessen, Through a Fragile Traverse | George Lewis, Seismologic

Michael Gordon, Weather One | David Lang, almost all the time

STEVE REICH, Quartet | Julia Wolfe, Dark Full Ride

ROBERT HONSTEIN, Soul House

Shelley Washington, Uniforms, Silk, Big Talk

NATHALIE JOACHIM sings Fanm d'Ayiti

BANG ON A CAN ALL-STARS play 'The Pandemic Solos,' world premieres by Leila Adu, Jeffrey Brooks, Sophie Cash, Anna Clyne, Nick Dunston, Florent Ghys, Rudresh Mahanthappa, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Aeryn Santillan, Trevor Weston

KRONOS QUARTET plays music by Nicole Lizee, Terry Riley*, Soo Yeon Lyuh, Bryce Dessner, Sky Macklay*, Michael Gordon (*world premiere)

Mazz Swift

SOO-YEON LYUH plays music for the Haegum

BANG ON A CAN ALL-STARS play TERRY RILEY, Autodreamographical Tales