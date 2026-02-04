DIVINE INVITATIONS: THE PRELUDES OF THE BACH CELLO SUITES To Be Presented In Brewster

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cellist Kevin Crudder will present Divine Invitations: The Preludes of the Bach Cello Suites on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster, Massachusetts.

The event is part of the Arts Speak Performance Lecture series and is free to attend.

During the lecture-performance, Crudder will examine all six preludes from Johann Sebastian Bach’s Suites for Unaccompanied Cello, considering both their technical construction and interpretive significance.

The discussion will address the prelude as both an opening movement and a complete musical statement, highlighting its structural balance and expressive depth.