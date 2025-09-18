DEVILS IN THE DETAILS to be Presented at Aldergate United Methodist Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new musical Devils in the Details will be presented at Aldergate United Methodist Church in September.

The musical will star Mic Godin, Kati Maddox, Josh Foisey, Michelle Faith, Stephen C. Nedell, Lisa Marie Symonds, Olivia Cate, Olivia Pangraze, and Nick Masta. The show is directed and features music direction by Paul R. Gymziak.

Performances will take place on September 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., and on September 27, 2025, at both 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Music and lyrics for the production are by Matthew Garlin, with the book written by Travis Byram, who also originated the concept and idea for the show. Additional material is by Paul R. Gymziak.

About the Show:

In the summer of 1989, when the Satanic Panic has finally begun to taper off, televangelist Pastor Wilson is invited on air by a man named Eli to tour the country with the band he manages: a heavy rock sister duo, My Pal Satan. After reluctantly agreeing once Wilson's producer encourages him to do it for ratings, and a rocky welcome into the world of rock n' roll by the band's spitfire guitarist/singer Kati Keeve, Wilson begins to realize that the Satanic sibling act is nothing more than just...an act. With no deviants to save, and his worldview of who's evil permanently skewed, does Wilson have an audience when he returns back from the tour? And who is the woman following him from city to city, dying to talk to him? Told over the course of one summer, with head-banging music and lyrics by Matthew Garlin, "Devils in the Details" is an epic look at the role of religion, fatherhood, and a little perspective.