Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present Isabeau Miller And Shaun Balin In Concert

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Isabeau Miller and Shaun Balin live in concert on Friday, September 30 at 7:30pm. The performance will take place in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion.

Join songwriters and musicians Isabeau Miller and Shaun Balin for a night of intimate storytelling and original songs. After 15 years writing and performing with some of pop and country music's biggest names in Nashville, this husband and wife duo is bringing the magic of the writing room to Cotuit.

A native New Englander, Isabeau Miller attended Berklee College of Music where she majored in Songwriting and Music, and upon graduating, moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue a career as a songwriter. Over 8 years as a songwriter in Nashville, Isabeau's catalog includes hundreds of songs with an emphasis on detailed, poetic lyrics and a piano and percussion-driven sound, spanning genres from pop to soul to country to rock. Her sound is undefinable, but most akin to Adele meets Sara Bareilles meets Jessie J meets Demi Lovato. Inventive, inspiring and ambitious, Isabeau utilizes her unique experiences to offer passionate, heartful performances as an artist and writer.

After moving to Nashville in 2007, Shaun Balin quickly cemented a place in Nashville's music community, playing with artists such as Lady Antebellum, Brett Eldridge, Tyler Farr, Dan+Shay, David Nail, Cole Swindell, Thomas Rhett, and more. He has appeared on stages ranging from sold-out stadiums to the CMA Awards, CMT Awards, American Idol, The Grand Ole Opry, and ABC's hit television show, "Nashville." A deep dedication to a career in music propelled Shaun to expand his skill set beyond a traditional fiddle to include electric fiddle, acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, banjo, and lap steel. Shaun is also a vocalist, and lends background vocals to many of the artists he works with.

Together, Isabeau Miller and Shaun Balin comprise the songwriting duo Two, Inc. The pair have worked with many top-tier artists and writers, such as American Idol's platinum-selling recording artist David Archuleta. Their message, and mission, is to stand out with unparalleled passion for creating and infinite dedication to hard work, while putting storytelling in the spotlight.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.