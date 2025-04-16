Cotuit Center for the Arts Details Three Spring Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cotuit Center for the Arts is welcoming spring with three vibrant performances that celebrate music, inclusivity, and creative expression. Audiences can look forward to a trio of fantastic events: Dylan Birthday Bash on May 23, Twisted on May 24, and CapeCodCAN’s All Star Adventure on May 29.

Now in its 13th year, Cotuit’s Dylan Birthday Bash is a cherished annual celebration of Bob Dylan’s legendary catalog. This year’s show features the exceptional talents of Art Tebbetts, Danielle Miraglia, and Matt Borrello—each bringing their own dynamic interpretations to Dylan’s timeless music.

A veteran folk singer, Tebbetts is known for his deep connection to Dylan’s work and his longstanding open mic series in New Bedford. Borrello, a rising singer-songwriter from Dighton, blends personal and political themes in performances that resonate with heart and purpose. Rounding out the trio is blues-infused powerhouse Danielle Miraglia, whose stirring vocals and powerful stage presence have earned her national acclaim. The event takes place on Saturday, May 24 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available here.

Back for its fifth year, Twisted is a joyful and imaginative take on Broadway Backwards—a production where singers take on musical theater songs traditionally performed by the opposite gender. Produced by Cotuit favorites John Weltman and Tedi Marsh, this one-night-only performance is filled with unexpected interpretations, laughter, and heart.

“This show is pure fun,” says Marsh. “It’s about stepping outside of expectations and exploring songs we might never get to sing otherwise. The creativity of our performers and the energy of the audience makes it a truly magical evening.”

All proceeds benefit Cotuit Center for the Arts, echoing the philanthropic roots of the original Broadway Backwards production. The event takes place on Saturday, May 24 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available here.

Cotuit Center for the Arts is proud to host All Star Adventure, the Spring Showcase from CapeCodCAN—an organization that provides opportunities in the arts for people of all abilities. This inclusive production features performances from CapeCodCAN participants in collaboration with LIFE, Halyard, Esprit, Palaemon, Community Connections, Inc., and individual performers. Expect an evening filled with joy, talent, and community spirit. It will take place on Thursday, May 29 at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available here.

About Cotuit Center for the Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts is dedicated to bringing transformative arts experiences to the Cape Cod community. Through compelling performances, inspiring exhibitions, and engaging educational programs, the Center provides a vibrant cultural hub for artists and audiences alike.

