Cotuit Center for the Arts Announces 2022 Season

Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced another season jam-packed with programming, Gallery exhibits, classes, fundraisers, and more. After reopening in 2021 following the 2020 lockdown, the Center came back strong and laid some exciting groundwork for 2022. They finally realized their longstanding dream of a mobile classroom with the acquisition of the Marjorie-Lynne Art Bus, which will serve as the foundation for a new initiative to bring the arts to underserved communities on Cape Cod. They introduced their new Outdoor Stage, which will host concerts, kid's programming, and more beginning in June. They established a dedicated "stream team" and are now able to offer high-quality livestreams of much of their programming, improving accessibility and reach for all their patrons. And that's just the beginning! No matter if you are looking for theater, music, art, education, conversation, or collaboration, there is something for everyone at the Center.

Cotuit Center for the Arts will produce 7 Mainstage theatrical productions in 2022, including Ariel Dorfman's psychological thriller Death and the Maiden; the triumphant return of The Who's TOMMY after its forced cancellation in 2020; Silver Threads, a musical revue tribute to Linda Ronstadt conceived by Sonia Schonning and Marcia Wytrwal; Victor/Victoria; Piano Men 2, the sequel to the smash hit CCftA-original musical revue which sold out in 2021; Jekyll and Hyde; and The Sound of Music.

The Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater will feature 6 exciting productions, including Shirley Valentine; St. Francis, an original play by Miranda Jonté; Wait Until Dark; Moonlight and Magnolias; Cry it Out; and Stupid Fucking Bird. The Center's Outdoor Stage will feature the family classic You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown for three weeks during June and July; award-winning dramatic comedy Circle Mirror Transformation will take over the Art Studio towards the end of summer.

The Center's education and outreach programs continue to grow exponentially in 2022, with over 400 classes and workshops offered throughout the year for students of all ages and abilities. Classes will include ceramics in the John and Marjorie McGraw Family Ceramics Studio, fine arts, performance, dance and movement, music, photography, humanities, and more, as well as a brand-new roster of expanded youth and family programming. The class catalog for the first several months of the year is already published on their website.

Concerts and special events include the return of their annual fundraiser, Entertainment Tonight! The Center is also proud to continue hosting the Black Lives Matter series with Robin and Jim Miller, a monthly conversation that aims to address the specific challenges of racial diversity and inclusion on the Cape. In May, Twisted Broadway will bring a new perspective to Broadway classics. Along with some exciting new acts like Pretendica ft. Little Star, patrons can look forward to perennial favorites including Bruce Marshall, The Provincetown Jazz Festival, The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival, Marilyn Maye, Brazen Belles Burlesque, Suede, George Gritzbach, Tom Rush, The 21st Annual Art & Souls Masquerade Ball, Kentucky Derby Gala, Bob Dylan Birthday Bash, and so much more.

Gallery exhibitions will feature local and regional artists, including the extremely popular annual Winter Art exhibit; a showcase from Printmakers of Cape Cod; Orfeo Fabbri & Lisa Bryson; the artists of CapeCodCAN; local favorite Jackie Reeves; Brian Rutenberg & Mike Wright; several Open Juried Exhibits; and the Center's sixth Piece by Piece, their biannual collaborative community large-scale art exhibition.

Highlights of the season include (and are subject to change):

2022 THEATER ON THE MAIN STAGE

Death and the Maiden

by Ariel Dorfman

January 27 - February 13

Set in the early 1990's, a man has recently been appointed a Minister of Justice, and his committee is charged with investigating human rights atrocities committed by the previous regime. His wife was a victim of those atrocities 15 years earlier. An unexpected visitor, a doctor, may or may not be one of her tormentors. This thought-provoking play explores themes of remembering, believing, forgiving, justice, and revenge.

The Who's TOMMY

by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff

March 17 - April 3

Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who's Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. The story of the pinball-playing, deaf, dumb, and blind boy who triumphs over his adversities has inspired, amazed, and puzzled audiences for more than 40 years. This five-time Tony Award-winning musical features an exhilarating score that is timeless in its appeal. You won't want to miss this theatrical rock & roll event!

Silver Threads

Conceived by Sonia Schonning and Marcia Wytrwal, based on the music of Linda Ronstadt

June 1 - 19

A musical revue tribute to Linda Ronstadt celebrating the long - and surprisingly diverse - career of one of the all-time greats of rock music. Cape-based female vocalists Marcia Wytrwal, Sonia Schonning, and Sara Sneed take turns as lead singer, backed by a four-piece band led by longtime musical director Robert Wilder.

Victor/Victoria

by Blake Edwards, Music by Henry Mancini, Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse

July 21 - August 14

In jazz-age Paris, singer Victoria Grant struggles to make ends meet. With some help from her flamboyant friend Toddy, Victoria ultimately achieves stardom by masquerading as a man, "Count Victor Grazinski," who performs as a female impersonator. When macho businessman King Marchan develops feelings for "Victor" and Victoria reciprocates, comic hijinks ensue. Musical numbers include "Le Jazz Hot," "You and Me," "Paris By Night," and "Crazy World."

Piano Men 2: A Musical Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John

Conceived by Michael Dunford based on the music of Billy Joel and Elton John

August 18 - September 4

A sequel to the sold-out smash 2021 Cotuit Center for the Arts original musical revue, Piano Men 2 promises even more music from two of Rock and Roll's most talented and iconic musicians, Billy Joel and Elton John. Featuring favorites from Piano Men 1 and added songs from these two all-star artists who have sold over 100 million albums. Produced by Michael Dunford with the return of the All-Star Band, including singers John Connelly, Anthony Teixeira, and Gabrielle Rosson.

Jekyll and Hyde

Book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, Music by Frank Wildhorn

October 6 - October 23

Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, this is an evocative tale of two men-one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman-and two women-one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself-both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

The Sound of Music

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Music by Richard Rogers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

November 22 - December 18

This inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars.

2022 THEATER IN THE VIVIAN AND MORTON SIGEL BLACK BOX THEATER

Shirley Valentine

February 24 - March 13

Written by Willy Russell, presented by Kristin and Jay Stewart

Shirley Valentine fries chips and eggs, talks to her walls, and keeps house for her indifferent husband and grown children. She is suddenly given the chance for an adventure in Greece in this laugh-out-loud comedy of self discovery and rebirth. Will Shirley go to Greece...?

St. Francis

June 2 - June 18

Written by Miranda Jonté, presented by Jason Mellin and Miranda Jonté

When Tessa learns her no-kill dog shelter faces eviction, she does everything in her power to find housing for her dogs. Between this, her high school sweetheart returning to town, and her penchant for fistfights with animal abusers, the pressure is mounting. Her last hope is to ask her estranged father for money to save the dogs, and ultimately, herself.

Wait Until Dark

July 14 - July 31

Written by Frederick Knott, directed by Erin Trainor

Susy Hendrix is caught in the machinations of three conmen who descend on her apartment one night. She must find a way to turn her greatest weakness into her decisive advantage.

Moonlight and Magnolias

September 22 - October 9

Written by Ron Hutchison, directed by Steve Ross

Tempers flare and peanuts fly in this comedy about three men locked in an office desperately trying to rewrite the script of Gone with the Wind before the film succumbs to disaster.

Cry it Out

October 27 - November 13

Written by Molly Smith Metzler, directed by Mary Arnault

New mothers Jessie and Lina strike up a surprising friendship, interrupted by a newcomer from the mansions on the hill.

Stupid Fucking Bird

December 1 - December 18

Written by Aaron Posner, directed by Jason Mellin

Con has the answers: to life, to being with the love of his life, to the purpose of theater. If only anybody would listen to him in this "homage" to Chekov.

MORE 2022 THEATER

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

June 22 - July 9, on the Outdoor Stage

Music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, based on the characters by Charles M. Schulz

With charm, wit, and heart, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang.

Circle Mirror Transformation

August 18 - September 4, in the Art Studio

Written by Annie Baker, directed by Celia Krefter

Five people taking part in a community center acting class learn how honesty and vulnerability are key-for an actor, and for a human being.

CONCERTS AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Concerts, galas, masquerades, and more! We've got an incredible lineup of music and special events planned for 2022.

February 19 • Bruce Marshall Band

February 22 & 23 • Amazing Animal Ambassadors

February 23 & 24 • Winter Magic with Rich Archer

April 9 • Brendan Princi presents: Some Sunny Songs from the Salty Side

April 14 & 15 • Matt Nakoa

April 22 • Classic Jazz Visions

April 23 • Pretendica ft. Little Star

May 6 • Bob Dylan Birthday Bash

May 7 • Kentucky Derby Gala

May 11 • Twisted Broadway

May 20 • Olli Soikkeli

June 25, July 2, 9, & 16 • Scamps Comedy

June 28 • Tiger Lily

July 12 • Entertainment Tonight!

July 14 • Session Americana

July 25 • Melissa Errico

July 27 • George Gritzbach Band

July 31 • An Elegant Evening with Centertonix

August 2 & 9 • Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival

August 8 • Provincetown Jazz Festival

August 10 • Dawna Hammers: Back to the Garden

August 24 • Giants of Jazz

September 5 • Marilyn Maye in Concert

September 7-10 • Brazen Belles Burlesque

October 9-12 • Woods Hole Film Festival "Best of the Fest"

October 29 • 21st Annual Art & Souls Masquerade Ball

December 5, 6, & 7 • Tom Rush

...and even more, including incredible musicians like Zoë Lewis and Suede in concert (dates to be announced). Check their website at artsonthecape.org for the most up-to-date information on all their concerts and special events!

RECURRING EVENTS

Wine and Music Wednesday (3rd Wednesdays, May-September & December)

Enjoy wine, live music, great art and scintillating conversation.

Black Lives Matter series with Robin and Jim Miller (monthly, beginning February 18; future dates TBA)

Join artists, poets, and educators Robin and Jim Miller each month to explore a new topic. The Millers created the series with the goal of engaging the local community in conversations and cultural experiences surrounding the specific challenges of racial diversity and inclusion on the Cape.

RECURRING CLASSES

Drumming Through Trauma (Tuesdays & Thursdays, weekly)

Painting & Coffee with Mellissa (online, Wednesdays, weekly)

Family Night: Artmaking in the Schoolhouse, Ages 5+ (Fridays, weekly)

Adult Ballet: Barre à Terre (Saturdays, weekly)

Pilates Body Sculpt Sundays (Sundays, weekly)

Novel Art: A Book Discussion Group (online, monthly)

Queer Clay Night at the McGraw (monthly)

Check their website at artsonthecape.org/current-classes for the full class roster. Updated frequently with new offerings!

IN THE GALLERIES

Jan 22 - Mar 5 • Winter Art: In A Mood

Mar 12 - Apr 24 • Printmakers of Cape Cod in the Downstairs Gallery; Orfeo Fabbri & Lisa Bryson in the

Upstairs Gallery

Apr 23 - Jun 11 • CapeCodCAN Exhibit: The Nature of Color in the Upstairs Gallery

Apr 27 - Apr 30 • Sturgis Arts Fest

May 15 - Jun 11 • Open Juried Exhibit: Garden Variety in the Downstairs Gallery

Jun 18 - Jul 31 • Piece by Piece VI

Aug 6 - Sep 11 • Jackie Reeves: Best Laid Plans; Open Juried Exhibit: A Little Sketchy

Sep 17 - Oct 22 • Brian Rutenberg in the Downstairs Gallery; Mike Wright in the Upstairs Gallery

Nov 5 - Dec 24 • Annual Member, Student, & Faculty Exhibit; Small Works = Big Joy

Schedule subject to change-please check their website at www.artsonthecape.org for the most up-to-date information, or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0.