Concord Women's Chorus Will Present WINNING THE VOTE With Diane Taraz in March

Concord Women's Chorus will present a special Women's History Month event, “Winning the Vote,” a one-woman concert by performing artist and chorus member Diane Taraz, on Sunday, March 15, 3 pm, at First Parish in Concord, 20 Lexington Road.

“Winning the Vote” traces the long, determined, and often overlooked struggle to secure women's suffrage in the United States, culminating in the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. Through historically rooted storytelling and lively, compelling music, Taraz brings to life the winding path that began as the nation itself was forming, continued through the 1800s, and became deeply intertwined with the movement to abolish enslavement. Though first proposed in 1878, the amendment took 41 years to become law — a journey rich with resilience, conflict, and courage.

A devoted member of Concord Women's Chorus, Diane Taraz is known for her engaging performance style and deep connection to American musical traditions. In this intimate, educational, and entertaining program, she invites audiences to experience history not only as a narrative, but as a living, breathing expression through song.

Concord Women's Chorus is a 45-singer ensemble fostering the power of women's voices through song, hailing from Concord and the greater Boston area. Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank conducts the chorus performing a wide variety of choral music, ranging from early music to contemporary repertoire, with an emphasis on works written for women's voices. The ensemble's spring concert will be performed on Saturday, May 9, 4 pm, at Trinity Church, Concord.

Refreshments will be served following the “Winning the Vote” performance. A suggested donation of $20 supports Concord Women's Chorus and its mission-driven programming.

For more information, or to join Concord Women's Chorus, email manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org.