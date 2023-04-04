Concord Women's Chorus Presents Spring COME DAY, COME NIGHT Concert On May 13

Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), fostering the power of women's voices in song, presents a spring concert "Come Day, Come Night," on Saturday, May 13, 4 pm, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. The performance is conducted by CWC Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank, with accompaniment by Scott Nicholas, piano.

From love songs to boat songs, "Come Day, Come Night" celebrates the joy of a life well-lived. CWC's 45-voice vocal ensemble performs Emma Lou Diemer's "When You Wake," Gwyneth Walker's "Love is a Rain of Diamonds" and "Mornings Innocent," Kevin Siegfried's "Boat Song," Stephen Chatman's "Love Songs" - stirring works that reflect the textures and rhythms, joys, and challenges of each new day.

Tickets to "Come Day, Come Night" are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students, $5 children ages 12 and under, available at Click Here, and at the door. Masks are required for all attendees. Trinity Episcopal Church is fully accessible. For more information, performance details or to join Concord Women's Chorus, email Chorus Manager Patsy Eickelberg at manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit Click Here, or follow Concord Women's Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), based in Concord, Massachusetts, is a 45-singer ensemble fostering the power of women's voices through song. Singers hail from Concord and the greater Boston area. Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank conducts the chorus singing a wide variety of choral music, ranging from early music to contemporary repertoire, with an emphasis on works written for women's voices.

CWC's commitment to the mastery and performance of a dynamic repertoire for women transforms the act of choral singing into an instrument for collaboration, education, and connection. The ensemble features confident singers who care deeply about creating, through women's voices, a source of strength and inspiration for themselves, the audience, and the world around us.

The chorus began in 1960 as the Concord Madrigals, a small group of women who expressed, through song, the strength of female community. Over the years the group has increased in size and capacity and greatly expanded its repertoire. In 2005, the Concord Madrigals became Concord Women's Chorus, a name that reflects not only the evolution of the chorus but the abiding power of women's voices.

In addition to concerts, CWC often engages in other performances and projects. The ensemble has performed during several concert tours in the United States, Canada and Great Britain. For more information or to join CWC, email Chorus Manager Patsy Eickelberg at manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit Click Here.