Community Music Center of Boston Offering Online Lessons

For over a century, the Community Music Center of Boston (CMCB) has committed itself to providing equitable access to music education and arts experiences. CMCB first launched online music lessons in March for its current students and partners in an effort to keep the community safe. It is expanding these offerings to the public in May, with free trial lessons April 20-25.

Online lessons are an additional access point for students. Says Executive Director Lecolion Washington, "Equitable access is an important part of our mission and is something we think about daily. We are excited to launch online lessons for all, making us more accessible and able to reach students directly in their homes."

To date, 85% of CMCB's current students are participating in online lessons or have consented to online lessons. And 40% of schools in which CMCB provides music programming are engaging online.

Says Director of In-House Programs Michael DePasquale, "This was first meant as an opportunity to support current students hoping to continue instruction but who couldn't make it into our space. Then we began getting inquiries from new students looking to dust off their ukulele, or finally pick up the piano."

Faculty say the move online has allowed their students to continue to engage in programming and connect with their community in an age of extreme social distancing. "During this time of extreme social distancing, the opportunity to connect with a person outside of your home is so important. Our faculty tell us these lessons are an important part of their student's week," says Executive Director Lecolion Washington.

Says Board President Martin Thomson, "These are extremely challenging times for us all. What I can tell you is we are an organization 110 years strong, and it is through the commitment and strength of our people that we will continue to thrive. I am comforted by the dedication shown by our thoughtful group of staff, faculty, teaching artists, music therapists, and board and corporation members, who are committed to serving our students, clients, parents, guardians and caregivers with a compassion that is consistent with the community spirit of CMCB."

Private lessons are for students of all ages and levels. Voice, piano, violin, ukulele, guitar, flute, and more. Early Childhood classes are also available. For a full list of current offerings, visit www.cmcb.org.

Free trial lessons April 20-25. Sign Up For Trial Lesson Here.

Registration opens May 4 at www.cmcb.org.





