Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Reveals 2025 Gala THE ARDEN PART

The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and Steven Maler, Founding Artistic Director, have announced this spring’s annual gala titled THE ARDEN PARTY, to take place on Saturday, April 5 at The Newbury Hotel in Boston.

The event is chaired by Paul & Melissa Karger and Alex & Lianne Leventhal, and will be honoring Ricardo Rodriguez. Coldwell Banker Luxury Real Estate Broker and Devoted Philanthropist, for his longtime support of CSC, including many turns as a visionary gala chair.

The Arden Party celebrates As You Like It’s Forest of Arden, and Shakespeare’s timeless themes of embracing love and the joys in life. Join us for an evening of love and joy in fabulous company, all to bring a beloved Boston tradition to life!

Join CSC supporters and arts lovers for a beautiful evening of performances and festivities in support of CSC's 2025 Shakespeare on the Common production of As You Like It. The gala will feature a cocktail hour, multi-course dinner, live auction, and dancing, along with theatrical and musical performances from incredible CSC artists. For more information, visit here.

Itinerary

6:00 pm – Cocktail Reception

7:30 - 9:30 pm – Dinner, Live Performances & Auction

9:30 - 11:00 pm – After Party

Dress: Creative Black Tie

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC), best known for its annual free performances on Boston Common, is a non-profit theater organization founded in 1996, dedicated to artistic excellence, accessibility, and education. CSC’s Free Shakespeare on the Common has served over one million audience members over its 29-year history and has become a beloved summer tradition enjoyed by more than 50,000 people annually. In 2024, CSC introduced a production of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’, delighting audiences of all ages.

In addition to its live theatre productions, CSC also provides robust Education and Training programs, including our Apprentice Training Program and CSC2 company for early-career actors, and Stage2 programming for middle and high school students and educators. For more information, visit commshakes.org.

