Comedy At Samuel Slater's Returns With Mike Donovan, Jimmy Cash, and Dan Miller

Live Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Saturday, May 28th. Headliner Mike Donovan will be joined by special guests Jimmy Cash and Dan Miller for a night of laughs. Doors open at 7:00 PM; show starts at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Mike Donovan is one of Boston's favorite comedians. He has been featured on the NESN Comedy All Stars TV Show, The Best Damn Sports Show Period with Tom Arnold on the Fox Television Network and on Showtime where he was featured in the documentary "When Stand Up Stood Out". Mike is a regular headliner at the Comedy Stop in Atlantic City and Las Vegas and has also appeared at the Flamingo Hotel in Laughlin and headlined the Chopsticks Comedy Tour in Shanghai and Beijing, China!

Jimmy Cash draws from his experience as a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain amount of stepchildren, sobriety and 18 years as a public school janitor. Cash can be seen performing standup at night as a way to stay grounded. He has worked with some of the biggest acts in comedy and currently opens for comedian Bob Marley. He is the recent winner of Last Comix Standing 2021, held at Mohegan Sun.

A native of the South End in Boston, Dan Miller was born a comedian but made it official in 1992 when he burst onto the local comedy scene. Since then he has teamed with local and national headliners including Lenny Clarke, Paul Nardizzi, Dane Cook, and Dave Attell. Dan took a hiatus from stand-up in '95-'96 to work on his acting and improv skills, taking a starring role in the Boston-area dinner theater production of "Mario and Mary's Italian Comedy Wedding." He has since been honing his craft in comedy clubs throughout New England. Dan gives back by participating in as many charity benefit shows as he can. Dan trained at The Actor's Workshop and at the Harrison Project with well-known acting coach Peter Kelly.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include a Comedy Night featuring Will Noonan & guests Dan Crohn and Chris Tabb on June 23rd, music with Duranarama (Duran Duran tribute) on July 1st, music with Alter Ego on July 15th, and music with Aquanett on July 22nd. More events will be announced soon.



Tickets for Comedy at Samuel Slater's with Mike Donovan and Guests on Saturday, May 28, 2022 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.