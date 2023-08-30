Comedian/Writer/Producer Joe Mande Comes To City Winery Boston, September 24

An Emerson College graduate, Joe Mande has been one of the busiest writers/actors and producers in Hollywood for a number of non-strike seasons.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Writer/comedian/actor and Co-Executive Producer of HBO Max's Emmy Award winning Hacks,  Joe Mande brings his stand-up tour to City Winery Boston for one show only, Sunday, September 24th. Tickets and information are available at Click Here 

An Emerson College graduate, Joe Mande has been one of the busiest writers/actors and producers in Hollywood for a number of non-strike seasons.  In addition to appearing in a recurring role on Hacks (along with being a writer/producer), he acted and served in that dual role on NBC's The Good Place, Master of None, and Joe Mande's Award Winning Comedy Special both on Netflix.  

His writing/acting credits include three seasons on NBC's Parks and Recreation as well as Forever on Amazon, and Kroll Show on Comedy Central.  

As an actor, Joe has been seen in a recurring role on FOX's Brooklyn Nine-Nine and ABC's Modern Family.  His first comedy album, "Bitchface," was released by Greedhead Records and is available online.  

  

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery.  

  

Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Hudson Valley. There are also three other concepts run by the company: City Vineyard at Pier 26, City Winery at Rockefeller Center, and City Winery Chicago at the Riverwalk. 

Joe Mande performs at City Winery Boston Tuesday, Sunday,  Sept. 24 at 7:30pm (doors open at 5:30pm).  To purchase tickets and a complete schedule of upcoming shows and events at City Winery Boston, visit Click Here

Photo Credit:  Josh Benson




Recommended For You