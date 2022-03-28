Collective Soul And Switchfoot Head To Indian Ranch, August 6

Rock legends Collective Soul and Switchfoot are coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, August 6, 2022 as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 1 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Thursday, March 31 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through April 7th for just $39.50.

Multi-Platinum Atlanta rockers COLLECTIVE SOUL-- Ed Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals)-- are known for their collection of hit songs like "Shine", "Run," "December," and "The World I Know".

Collective Soul's highly anticipated and critically acclaimed tenth studio album, BLOOD, was released June 2019. It garnered impressive debuts on various Billboard's charts, including #3 on the "Alternative Albums" chart. Elsewhere, it debuted at #4 on the "Independent Albums" chart, #5 on the "Rock Albums" chart, #12 on the "Digital Albums" chart, #15 on the "Top Current Albums" chart, and #19 on the "Internet Albums" chart.

SWITCHFOOT-- Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums)-- has sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their twelve studio albums (including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough THE BEAUTIFUL LETDOWN and 2009's Grammy Award-winning HELLO HURRICANE), racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles, and performed sold-out tours with over 5 million concert tickets sold in over 40 countries around the world. Fans can expect to hear favorites that span Switchfoot's illustrious 20+ year career including "Dare You To Move," "Meant to Live," "Love Alone Is Worth the Fight," as well as selections from the GRAMMY-winning band's latest album, the acclaimed interrobang, released in August 2021.

Collective Soul singer/guitarist Ed Roland can't wait to get the tour started. "It's always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!"

Switchfoot singer/guitarist Jon Foreman couldn't agree more. "Been fans of COLLECTIVE SOUL and their songs from day one. Can't believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it's finally happening!"

Tickets for Collective Soul and Switchfoot on Saturday, August 6, 2022 go on-sale Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Collective Soul and Switchfoot will open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM.

All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.