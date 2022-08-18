Club Passim Announces Labor Day Weekend's Campfire Festival Schedule

Club Passim has announced the lineup for the annual Campfire. Festival over Labor Day Weekend. With more than 70 artists performing over four days at the legendary Harvard Square listening room, Campfire. is a celebration of Boston's folk music scene and a way for the club to showcase emerging artists including Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira, Jillian Matundan, Kara McKee & Emmery Brakke. This year's festival will wrap up with an incredibly talented closing round featuring Naomi Westwater, Talia Rose, Hayley Sabella, and Seth Gallant. Now in its 24th year, the festival runs from 6 PM - 11 PM Friday, September 2nd and from 2PM - 11 PM September 3 - 5. Tickets are available now at passim.org.

"We're excited to say that this Labor Day Weekend Campfire Festival features about two-thirds of the schedule as new artists to the room," said Matt Smith, Managing Director of Club Passim. "Campfire continues to be an incredible way to discover new favorites."

The festival kicks off Friday with performances by Stellar, Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira, High Tea, Lizje Cordelia, Sophie Wellington, Andrew Sue Wing, James Lee Baker, and Aerhart, Saturday, the music starts at 2PM with Laura Lee Imhoff, Paul Colombino, Allison Rose, Giovanina Bucci, Peter Lehndorff, Anju, Gabriella Simpkins, Nora Meier, Prateek, Noah Derksen, Emma Ayres duo, Jillian Matundan, Beni Brosh, Manisha, Kyle Morgan, Watson Park, Assorted Orchids, Hannah Dawber, Sean Bruce, and Emi McSwain. Sunday's shows include Nine Pound Hammer, Kara McKee & Emmery Brakke, Taylor Rose Mickens, Jobie, Sean Magwire, Grace Givertz, Sandy Bailey, Alec Spiegelman, Roman Barten-Sherman, Jesse Del, Carole Wise, chrysalis, Avi Jacob, Ricky Vasan, Kat Wolff, Good Judgement, Erin Hogan, and Seth Hanson. The festival wraps up Monday with Dan Tappan, Audrey Bussanich, Tom Smith, Kelly Flatley, Lloyd Thayer, Fern Maddie, Matt Emmer, Kayla Blackburn, Ace & Bob, Mercedes Escobar, Brian Webb, Calista Garcia, Micki Balder, Chris Walton, Sarah King, Arden Lloyd, Colin McGovern, Hannah Connolly, Naomi Westwater, Talia Rose, Hayley Sabella, and Seth Gallant.

The entire Campfire. Festival lineup can be found here.

Campfire started 24 years ago, and has become the single-biggest way that Passim develops new talent and celebrates the Boston area's amazing music community. The festival traditionally runs twice a year on both Memorial and Labor Day Weekends.

Passim is committed to providing a safe environment for all to work, listen, and enjoy live music. The club requires all staff, performers, and patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine when they work, attend performances, classes, and workshops at Passim. Patrons will be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card each time they enter the club. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance, and their ticket purchase will be refunded. Passim recommends that all non-performers wear masks indoors unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Campfire Festival will run September 2 - 5, 2022 at Club Passim in Cambridge, MA. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.