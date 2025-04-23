Claybourne Elder, BUDDY, and More Set for Upcoming Cape Playhouse Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cape Playhouse will launch its summer season on June 4 with the transformative power of music through the enduring legacy of rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Buddy Holly in BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story. Written by Alan Janes and directed by Meredith McDonough, BUDDY will run June 4 to June 21 at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA.

BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story is the electrifying story of Buddy Holly’s meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when “That’ll Be the Day” hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on “the day the music died.” The show HuffPost called “hi-octane and powerful” features over 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits including “Peggy Sue” and “Oh Boy” plus Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and the Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace.” Discover his historic performance at the Apollo Theater, his time with The Crickets, and meet the love of his life, Maria Elena. Buddy Holly left an enduring legacy as one of the pioneers of rock and roll.

"I'm thrilled to bring the story and the music of Buddy Holly to the Cape this summer! It's jam-packed with not only your favorites from his time with his band, The Crickets, but also so many hits from the era,” said Director Meredith McDonough. “I love the audience interaction with Shout! and La Bamba, as we get to celebrate this music together. Buddy's story has a tragic end, but this show is a true celebration of his life and all that he left behind in his music."

The cast for BUDDY features Christopher Alvarado; David Bonanno (The Light in the Piazza); Legna Cedillo; Andy Christopher (Rock & Roll Man); Matt Cusack (One Man,Two Guvnors; Bandstand); Gian Raffaele Diconstanzo; Ta’Nika Gibson (Into the Woods; Ain’t Too Proud); Katie Horner; Jeffrey Thomas Kelly; and Isaiah Reynolds.

The show will feature sets by Lex Liang; costumes by Kathleen Geldard; lights by Kat C. Zhou; sound by Jeff Sherwood; choreography by Felicity Stiverson; music direction by Matt Cusack; and casting by Stephanie Klapper, CSA. Arthur Atkinson will be the stage manager with Sergio Manriquez as the assistant stage manager.

Prior to the season opener in June, Broadway and TV star Claybourne Elder will return to The Cape Playhouse in IF THE STARS WERE MINE for three performances only, May 24 and 25. In a show that Broadway World touts as “A delight from start to finish!”, Elder, currently starring as John Adams in the HBO hit series “The Gilded Age,” brings his signature charm, humor and powerhouse vocals to this dazzling event that’s part cabaret, part stand-up and entirely unforgettable. Accompanied by music director, Rodney Busy, Elder has performed IF THE STARS WERE MINE to standing ovations from more than 30 sold out crowds across the country.



Comments