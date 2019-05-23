Cirque Du Soleil Announces New Creation AXEL Coming To Worcester's DCU Center

Cirque du Soleil is proud to announce its return on ice with a new creation that will spin you into the vibrant world of Cirque du Soleil AXEL. This unique experience will showcase world-class acrobatic skating performances set in fantastical universes combining full-spectrum visual effects and awesome live music that seamlessly integrates popular songs with new original scores. Cirque du Soleil AXEL will be presented at the DCU Center for 6 performances only, starting December 5, 2019.

"The success of our first creation on ice has reinforced our ambition to further explore the extensive creative possibilities of a frozen playground," says Daniel Fortin, Vice President Creation. "With Cirque du Soleil AXEL, we will offer a truly electrifying experience to all audiences, pushing the boundaries of creativity with the unique approach that has forged the reputation of Cirque du Soleil."

Embark on the journey of Axel, a young man and his dynamic group of friends, whose passion for live music and graphic arts come to life in an exhilarating adventure that reminds us all that our dreams are within reach. Discover this young artist as he falls for the fascinating Lei in a high-speed chase for love and self-realization.

Get lifted by the electrifying experience of Cirque du Soleil AXEL, with stunning performances blending ice-skating, acrobatics and live music that will leave all audiences astounded!

Tickets for Cirque du Soleil AXEL are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 am. Cirque Club membership is free and provides multiple benefits including access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit www.cirqueclub.com.

Public tickets for Worcester performances of Cirque du Soleil AXEL will be available starting May 31st, 2019 at cirquedusoleil.com/AXEL.





