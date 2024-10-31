Cast and Creative Team Set for DIARY OF A TAP DANCER at A.R.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Repertory Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Diary of a Tap Dancer. Written and choreographed by Drama Desk nominee Ayodele Casel (Chasing Magic, Funny Girl) and directed by Torya Beard (Chasing Magic, Waitress, Funny Girl), Diary of a Tap Dancer begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Thursday, December 12, 2024, opens officially on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, and runs through Saturday, January 4, 2025.



Trailblazing tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel (Chasing Magic, Funny Girl) and her longtime collaborator director Torya Beard (Chasing Magic, Funny Girl) return to A.R.T. this holiday season to spread the joy and liberatory spirit of tap. This electric new play shares the story of Ayodele’s life and career—from her roots in The Bronx and Puerto Rico to her stage triumphs—as well as the often-overlooked histories of the extraordinary women tap dancers who came before her. Experience this groundbreaking world premiere that weaves together dance, narrative, and song to explore the power of reclaiming language, culture, and one’s own identity.



“I was called to write Diary of a Tap Dancer to amplify our voices, family stories, and artistic lineages and to reflect the multitude of languages that we use to uplift and honor our cultural histories,” says Casel.



The cast includes Ayodele Casel, Naomi Funaki, Afra Hines, Quynn L. Johnson, Funmi Sofola, Liberty Styles, Annaliese Wilbur, and Ki'Leigh Williams. Full bios are included below.



Erin McCoy is the production stage manager. Eloia Peterson is the assistant stage manager. Casting is by Jason Thinger, CSA.



Casel (Writer and Choreographer) and Beard (Director) are joined on the creative team by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Susan Hilferty (Design Dramaturg and Artistic Advisor), Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominated Tatiana Kahvegian (Scenic Design), Camilla Dely (Costume Design), Tony Award-nominated Brandon Stirling Baker (Lighting Design), Sharath Patel (Sound Design), Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Katherine Freer (Projection Designer), Carlos Cippelletti (Co-Composer, Pianist), Ethan Pakchar (Co-Composer), Earon Nealey (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer) and Jesse Alick (Dramaturg).



Yasmine Lee is the associate director, Matthew Buttrey is the associate scenic designer, Amanda Roberge is the associate Costume Designer, Jessica Creager is the associate lighting designer, and Joshua Nguyen is the associate sound designer.



DIARY OF A TAP DANCER TICKETING INFORMATION



Tickets from $35 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/DiaryofaTapDancer. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.



Comments