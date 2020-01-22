Cast and Creative Team Announced For THE TREASURER At The Lyric Stage
Ida Armstrong is broke, lonely, and fading fast. As she cheerfully spends all of her children's money, her son is forced to assume the unwanted role of The Treasurer: an arrangement that becomes untenable the more he questions his devotion to her. This darkly funny, sharply intimate new work chronicles the strained ties between a son and his aging mother, and the weight of a guilty conscience.
FEATURING: Shanaé Burch*, Ken Cheeseman*, Cheryl McMahon*, Robert Najarian*
CAST:
Ken Cheeseman* The Son
Cheryl McMahon* Ida
Robert Najarian* male actor, multiple roles
Shanaé Burch* female actor, multiple roles
Scenic Design, Kristin Loeffler
Costume Design, Chelsea Kerl
Lighting Design, Chris Hudacs
Sound Design, Elizabeth Cahill
Assistant Director, Sivan Amir
Props Artisan, Lauren Corcuera
Production Stage Manager, Nerys Powell*
Assistant Stage Manager, Rose Mancuso
*Member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA)
**United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829
***Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC)
WHEN: February 21 - March 22
Post-show Q&A with the artists: February 23 & March 8, after the 3pm performance
WHERE: The Lyric Stage, 140 Clarendon Street, Copley Square, Boston, MA 02116
TICKETS: Start at $25
Seniors - $10 off regular price
Student rush - $10
Group rates available
Box Office: 617-585-5678