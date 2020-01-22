Cast and Creative Team Announced For THE TREASURER At The Lyric Stage

Ida Armstrong is broke, lonely, and fading fast. As she cheerfully spends all of her children's money, her son is forced to assume the unwanted role of The Treasurer: an arrangement that becomes untenable the more he questions his devotion to her. This darkly funny, sharply intimate new work chronicles the strained ties between a son and his aging mother, and the weight of a guilty conscience.

FEATURING: Shanaé Burch*, Ken Cheeseman*, Cheryl McMahon*, Robert Najarian*

CAST:

Ken Cheeseman* The Son

Cheryl McMahon* Ida

Robert Najarian* male actor, multiple roles

Shanaé Burch* female actor, multiple roles

Scenic Design, Kristin Loeffler

Costume Design, Chelsea Kerl

Lighting Design, Chris Hudacs

Sound Design, Elizabeth Cahill

Assistant Director, Sivan Amir

Props Artisan, Lauren Corcuera

Production Stage Manager, Nerys Powell*

Assistant Stage Manager, Rose Mancuso

*Member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA)

**United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829

***Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC)

WHEN: February 21 - March 22

Post-show Q&A with the artists: February 23 & March 8, after the 3pm performance

WHERE: The Lyric Stage, 140 Clarendon Street, Copley Square, Boston, MA 02116

TICKETS: Start at $25

Seniors - $10 off regular price

Student rush - $10

Group rates available

Box Office: 617-585-5678





