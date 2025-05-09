Cast Set for THE ELEPHANT MAN at Berkshire Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Theatre Group has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of The Elephant Man, Bernard Pomerance’s powerful drama based on the true story of Joseph Merrick, a man with severe physical deformities who fights for dignity in Victorian England..



Bernard Pomerance’s Tony Award-winning drama, The Elephant Man, is a gripping true story of resilience, dignity and the search for acceptance. Directed by Eric Hill, an accomplished BTG veteran with over 25 years of celebrated directorial achievements and set in Victorian England, the play follows Joseph Merrick, a man whose severe physical deformities make him a target of cruelty and exploitation. Rescued from a life in a traveling sideshow, he finds refuge in a London hospital, where he forms an unlikely bond with a celebrated physician. As society debates whether to view him as a medical curiosity or a man of intelligence and grace, The Elephant Man explores the struggle to be seen for who we truly are.



Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, The Elephant Man is a timeless examination of society’s perception of beauty, normalcy and kindness. At its heart is a deeply human story about the need for connection and understanding, as Merrick’s journey forces those around him to confront their own prejudices. As thought-provoking as it is emotionally stirring, The Elephant Man remains one of the most powerful and unforgettable dramas ever written. Experience this compelling story at The Unicorn Theatre and rediscover a classic that continues to resonate today.

This production will be directed by Eric Hill and feature Aaron Choi as Pinhead Manager, Lord John and Member of the Ensemble; Ulla Collins as Pinhead and Member of the Ensemble; Hanna Koczela as Miss Sandwich, Princess Alexandra, Pinhead, Countess and Understudy: Mrs. Kendal; Robert McKay as Francis Carr-Gomm and Conductor; Laura Shatkus as Mrs. Kendal; Harry Smith as Frederick Treves and Belgian Policeman; E. Gray Simons III as Ross and Snork; Michael Wartella as John Merrick; Dan Woods as Bishop Walsham How; and Lillian Anne Colvin and Evan Silverstein as Understudies.

