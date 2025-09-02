Cast Set for METAMORPHOSES at Berkshire Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Theatre Group has revealed the cast and creative team for the fall production of Metamorphoses, Mary Zimmerman's Tony Award-winning and Drama Desk Award-winning play.

Directed by Isadora Wolfe, former Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director of Sleep No More, this daring production will take the stage at The Unicorn Theatre from September 25 through October 26.

From King Midas' golden curse to the heartbreaking journey of Orpheus and Eurydice, these legendary myths are reimagined with bold theatricality and a breathtaking central pool of water—where gods descend, lovers vanish and mortals are forever changed. Brimming with passion, revenge, hubris and heartbreak, Metamorphoses is a visceral theatre experience that proves the ancient myths still burn with urgency and relevance today.