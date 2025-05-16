Cast Set For 4-Star Solo Show Festival in Provincetown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of the 62nd season, the Provincetown Theater will produce the 5th annual 4-Star Solo Show Festival throughout the month of June at their playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA. With a roster of four fresh, diverse, and award-winning one-person plays, the festival features a different star-turn performance every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm from June 5-28.

While tickets to all four shows are included in 2025 Season Subscription packages (which remain on sale through Memorial Day Weekend), individual tickets for each show in the festival are now on sale. And this year, the extraordinary solo performers are...

O'Keeffe!

Written by and starring Lucinda McDermott

June 5-7 at 7pm

In O’Keeffe!, Lucinda McDermott brings the great American artist Georgia O’Keefe to life with fresh insight and newly uncovered research. First premiering Off-Broadway in 1992, McDermott revitalized the piece in 2021, sharpening its language and deepening its portrait of the iconic artist. Having toured across the U.S., Bermuda, and Mexico—from state-of-the-art theaters to festivals, universities, and even a barn—O’Keeffe! showcases McDermott’s dynamic talents as an actor and playwright.

TRANScripts

Written by and starring Joshua Gershick

June 12-14 at 7 pm

Joshua Irving Gershick is a playwright, author, journalist and filmmaker whose work illuminates the lives of Queer Americans who’ve been hidden from history. Indeed, TRANScripts explores how his own identity journey is tethered into the larger legacy of transgendered lives in America. Gershik’s other plays include Dear ONE: Love & Longing in Mid-Century Queer America – based on letters written in the 1950s & 60s, to L.A.’s ONE Magazine, the first openly LGBTQ periodical in the United States – and Bluebonnet Court, winner of the GLAAD Award. His short film Door Prize has screened at more than 125 film festivals worldwide and was winner of the Alfred C. Kinsey Award, honoring films that furthers understanding of gender or sexuality. His books include Gay Old Girls, a Lambda Literary Award finalist and winner of the ForeWord Book of the Year Award for Best LGBT Nonfiction; Secret Service: Untold Stories of Lesbians in the Military, also winner of the ForeWord Award; and the forthcoming, Admitting Privileges.

Spiritus

Written by and starring Dael Orlandersmith

June 19-21 at 7 pm

In her one-woman tour de force Spiritus, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner Dael Orlandersmith brings to the Provincetown Theater a powerful work (commissioned by Merrimack Repertory Theatre in Lowell, MA) about how we live and pass, about time and direction – that celebrates and appreciates life and death, while revealing just how much we take for granted. Known for her searing, poetic voice in plays like Yellowman, Forever, and Until the Flood, Orlandersmith continues to explore the human spirit with fierce honesty and lyrical beauty. Spiritus debuted at the Contemporary American Theater Festival in 2023, and has played at Off-Broadway’s Rattlestick Theatre and Merrimack Rep in 2024. An Obie Award-winning playwright, performer, and Guggenheim Fellow, Orlandersmith’s work has captivated audiences across the U.S. and abroad.

It Goes Without Saying

Written by and starring Bill Bowers

June 26-28 at 7 pm

In It Goes Without Saying, celebrated Broadway actor and master mime Bill Bowers shares a deeply personal, hilarious, and poignant journey through his life on and off stage. Trained by the legendary Marcel Marceau, Bowers has performed worldwide and is acclaimed as one of the great mimes of his generation. Known for roles in The Lion King, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and numerous film and TV appearances, Bowers crafts a solo performance that blends storytelling and movement into a mesmerizing theatrical experience that speaks volumes—without saying a word. Bowers has been awarded fellowships at The Hermitage Retreat, The Eugene O'Neill Foundation, Open AiR, the Gliddon Foundation, and was a featured artist in The Atelier at Princeton University.

