Caroline Aaron Will Lead GB Public Theater's THE BEST MEDICINE

Great Barrington Public Theater has cast its final show of the 2025 Summer Season. Caroline Aaron, from the hit Amazon series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, will take the stage in Robin Gerber's latest solo show, The Best Medicine.

GB Artistic Director Jim Frangione says "I am thrilled to have the Marvelous Caroline Aaron on our stage being directed by Matthew Penn—a true Dream Team of artists that includes playwright extraordinaire Robin Gerber!

Caroline Aaron comes to GB Public Theater after closing the Off-Broadway play, Conversations with Mother at Theater 555, where she received an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding Lead in a Play. Caroline has over one hundred feature film credits including the recent indie hit “Theatre Camp”, “Between The Temples”, “31 Candles” and upcoming, “Bookends”, opposite F. Murray Abraham.

The production will be directed by Matthew Penn who returns to Great Barrington Public Theater following his direction of the critically-acclaimed production Survival of the Unfit.

Performances begin on August 1, 2025 at the Daniel Arts Center located at Bard College at Simon's Rock.

Playwright Robin Gerber says of The Best Medicine, “this play grew secretly in my heart over a decade of dealing with my husband's diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. It burst into my brain when I decided to try stand-up comedy and was led by our teacher to the theme: ‘I hate being a caregiver.' I thought I was writing a play about caregiving but…what if it's just about learning to love?”

GB Public regulars will recognize Robin Gerber from our 2022 Season's sold out production of The Shot that starred Sharon Lawrence as legendary Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham. Berkshire On Stage called The Shot “an incredible achievement and unforgettable theatre.”

Season 2025 at Great Barrington Public Theater is now fully cast with rehearsals about to begin. With three world premiere plays, an incredible line up of talent, and full roster of events, GB Public is on track for Summer 2025 to be yet another incredible season.

