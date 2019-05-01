Carol Burnett Comes To The Hanover Theatre

Spend an evening with comedy royalty when Carol Burnett: An Evening Of Laughter And Reflection Where The Audience Asks Questions comes to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now to members and go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10 am.

Carol Burnett, award-winning actress and best-selling author, is widely recognized for her work on stage and screen, most notably "The Carol Burnett Show." Named in 2007 by TIME magazine as one of "100 Best Television Shows of All Time," "The Carol Burnett Show" ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history. But it is Burnett's artistic brilliance, her respect and appreciation of her fans and her graciousness, integrity, warmth and humor on and off screen that have made her one of the most beloved performers in entertainment and one of the most admired women in America.

During An Evening of Laughter and Reflection, Burnett will take questions from the audience in a format that harkens back to the legendary openings of "The Carol Burnett Show," where her studio audience had an unfiltered opportunity to engage Carol with questions and receive spontaneous answers.

"I love the spontaneity of these evenings," Burnett said. "I never know what anyone is going to ask, or say, or do, so it keeps me on my toes!"

As a highly acclaimed actress, Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an Ace Award and the Peabody. She has also been honored with the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets to Carol Burnett: An Evening Of Laughter And Reflection Where The Audience Asks Questions start at $68 with VIP packages available. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You