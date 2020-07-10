Cape Rep Theatre Presents Virtual Summer Starlight Fundraiser Featuring Alfred Molina

Cape Rep Theatre will present Summer Starlight, A Virtual 35th Anniversary Celebration, Sunday, August 2 at 7 pm, with guest of honor, award winning stage and screen actor Alfred Molina. Summer Starlight is the theater's largest fundraising benefit and a highlight of their summer theater season.

During these unprecedented times they are bringing Starlight to you in the comfort of your own home. Join them from your sofa for an evening of laughter, music, and great conversation. The Celebration will include appearances by some of your favorite Cape Rep company members as well as an in-depth conversation with Mr. Molina. And, you can support Cape Rep Theatre by bidding on one of the many exciting items in our simultaneous online auction, which will go live on July 27th and continue through August 8th, or consider making a donation in any amount and keep Cape Rep going for another 35 incredible years. Summer Starlight will stream free online at www.CapeRep.org Sunday, August 2 at 7 pm. Grab a cocktail, and join them.

Alfred Molina is an accomplished London-born actor whose diverse and lengthy career has moved effortlessly between film, tv, and theater world-wide.

On film his work includes roles in RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (1981); PRICK UP YOUR EARS (1987); ENCHANTED APRIL (1992); MAVERICK (1994); SPECIES and BOOGIE NIGHTS (1997); CHOCOLAT (2000); FRIDA (2002); LUTHER (2003); SPIDERMAN 2 (2004); THE DA VINCI CODE (2006); AN EDUCATION (2009); LOVE IS STRANGE (2014).

He has voiced characters in RANGO (2011); MONSTER'S UNIVERSITY (2013); RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (2018); FROZEN 2 (2019).

Molina rose to prominence in London's West End, earning an Olivier Award nomination for his performance as JUD FRY in OKLAHOMA! In 1980. He made his Broadway debut in Yasmina Reza's play ART in1998, gaining the first of three TONY nominations. His other Broadway roles include Tevye in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in 2004, and John Logan's RED in 2009.

For his role as Robert Aldrich in Ryan Murphy's FEUD, Alfred received both Golden Globe and EMMY nominations.

In recent years Alfred has continued to work in all areas of the industry. He appeared in Tom Holloway's play AND NO MORE SHALL WE PART at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2016. He played James Tyrone in LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT at The Geffen Playhouse in 2017, and the title role in The Pasadena Playhouse production of Florian Zeller's THE FATHER at the beginning of 2020.

His recent film and television work includes Showtime's comedy-drama series I'M DYING UP HERE (2017); BREAKABLE YOU (2017) opposite Tony Shalhoub and Holly Hunter; MESSAGE FROM THE KING (2017) opposite Chadwick Boseman, and Luke Evans; A FAMILY MAN (2017) opposite Gerard Butler; SAINT JUDY (2018) opposite Michelle Monaghan and Alfre Woodard; and THE FRONT RUNNER (2018) opposite Hugh Jackman. He has also appeared in small uncredited cameos in VICE (2018) and PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (2020) for director Emerald Fennell.

