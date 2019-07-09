Caleb Teicher & Company Perform MORE FOREVER WITH CONRAD TAOÂ At Jacob's Pillow

Jacob's Pillow presents Caleb Teicher & Company (CT&Co) in their Doris Duke Theatre debut with contemporary composer and pianist Conrad Tao, July 24-28. CT&Co and Tao collaborate in More Forever, a highly anticipated new work that explores tap, vernacular jazz, and Lindy Hop on a stage filled with a thin layer of sand, developed in part at the Pillow Lab. Acclaimed as "one of the brightest lights in tap today" (The New Yorker) and most recently nominated for the 2019 Bessie Award for Breakout Choreographer, Teicher is an alumnus of both the Tap and Musical Theatre Programs (2010) at The School at Jacob's Pillow. More Forever was hailed as part of "Best Dance of 2018" by Alastair Macaulay of The New York Times, and considered a new peak for Teicher and his company.

"We are proud to have been a creative home for Caleb Teicher over the years. After his residency in the Pillow Lab in 2018, we knew we wanted to invite him to present the work during Festival 2019, and invite his company to have its first-ever presentation in the Doris Duke Theatre. It has been truly amazing to observe Caleb's artistic growth that has its roots at Jacob's Pillow, and we are thrilled to present More Forever," says Jacob's Pillow Director Pamela Tatge.

More Forever is a harmonious, cross-disciplinary performance in which CT&Co dance on a custom-built sandbox stage to Tao's original contemporary score for piano and electronics, performed live. The sandbox creates a space for both physical and sonic potential while blurring the line between the two, expanding the expressive capacity of both dance and music. Teicher and Tao met through the National YoungArts Foundation when they were both finalists in 2011. Tao, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist applauded for "shaping the future of classical music" (New York Magazine), is incorporated into the work not just as a musical presence, but as a physical one, entering the sandbox with the dancers while playing a toy piano.

In an interview with Dance Magazine, Teicher states "[More Forever] is about the passage of time and the relationships we make with other people, the sadness and beauty of watching people come and go in our lives." Described as "both youthful and sophisticated," More Forever "extends the sonic aspects of dance" (The New York Times) while embodying the unique, theatrical expression of humanity the company is known for. The work premiered in January 2019 and was commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Doris Duke Theatre, July 24-28

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8:15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 2:15pm

$45, $35

A limited number of $20 Under 35 tickets are available; adults ages 18-35 are eligible. One ticket per person; each guest must show valid I.D. when picking up tickets at Will Call.





