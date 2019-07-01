Cabaret Star Salty Brine Plays Ancram Opera House July 6

Alternative cabaret star Salty Brine will perform the award-winning show Welcome to the Jungle one night only at the Ancram Opera House on July 6th at 8:30pm. Tickets are $30 and available at ancramoperahouse.org and TodayTix.com. The show, written and performed by Salty, is directed by Max Rueben with musical arrangements by Nate Weida.

Welcome to the Jungle opens deep in the New Hampshire woods in the summer of 1992 where, around a towering bonfire, Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book gets all tangled up with letters sent home from sleep-away camp ... and then set to the tunes from the iconic 1971 album Nilsson Schmilsson. Welcome to the Jungle received a 2018 Bistro Award for Outstanding Creative Artistry in a Cabaret Performance.

Salty Brine has been called "the love child of Paul Lynde, Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, in a cabaret three-way." He is the creative force behind The Living Record Collection, a series of cabaret performances that deftly weave together iconic pop albums with cultural touchstones ranging from classic literature to opera. Since 2016 Salty has been a resident performer at the New York supper club Pangea. The Living Record Collection is currently in residence at Joe's Pub, where Salty will premiere four new shows throughout 2019.

The Ancram Opera House, located in southern Columbia County, is an intimate rural performance hall showcasing contemporary theatre and alternative cabaret by visionary theater and musical artists.





