Brown Box Theatre Project's Free Outdoor Shakespeare Returns To Massachusetts Next Month

Brown Box Theatre Project, Boston's premiere outdoor Shakespeare touring company, announces the cast for the company's 10th Annual Shakespeare tour! Brown Box's largest tour to date spans 3 regions across the US from Indiana to Massachusetts to Delmarva, featuring free outdoor performances of the comedy Much Ado About Nothing, and a series of "Page to Stage" library workshops exploring Shakespeare's world and words. Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder Kyler Taustin, Shakespeare's beloved comedy of trickery, deceit, and masquerade comes alive in each location through the talents of a diverse, international cast of classically trained performers.

All Much Ado About Nothing performances are free, outdoors, and open to all audiences; no tickets are needed. The company's expanded 10th Annual 2021 Summer Tour brings Shakespeare to stages and libraries across: Indiana (July 20-31- 8 outdoor performances and 6 workshops!); Massachusetts (August 6-29 - 13 outdoor performances and 4 workshops!), and Delmarva (September 1-26 - 18 outdoor performances and 4 workshops!). Social distancing through lawn seating, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Much Ado About Nothing will be fully staged in each location for one night only, featuring professional artists, designers, and actors. Please visit http://www.brownboxtheatre.org for full performance schedule and rain locations. All library workshops are free and open to the public; some are in-person and some are virtual. Please see each library's website for information and registration.

Since 2010 Brown Box Theatre Project has been committed to reinventing the way theatre is created and consumed, by transforming public spaces into vibrant cultural and tourist destinations. Brown Box has perfected the art of the tour; through unique partnerships with local and state organizations, Brown Box delivers outdoor programming and educational workshops that engage and inspire. Brown Box's touring Shakespeare events include professionally designed sets, lighting, costumes and props, performed by skilled regional actors. Each program is built, performed, and packed away at each location!

"Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps." Upon their return from war, a group of soldiers are reminded that life and love are not so black and white. Trickery, jealousy, deceit, and masquerade each play a role in challenging Benedict and Beatrice's scorn for love (and each other) as well as the seemingly unassailable love of Claudio and Hero. Through witty banter and dastardly deception, Shakespeare's beloved comedy, Much Ado About Nothing debates the preconceived notion of how to love and the value of trust.

Brown Box Theatre Project has announced the addition of 14 "Much Ado About Shakespeare: Stage to Page" Library Workshops, presented FREE to the public during the company's 2021 Summer Tour! Audiences of all ages are invited to join Brown Box Theatre Project in an engaging, exciting exploration of Shakespeare's words and worlds, in partnership with libraries in each touring region. Starting with collaborative relationship-building exercises, we will look at Much Ado About Nothing through its post-conflict scope. What happens when communities, like those in the script, begin to embrace non-traditional ways of thinking? Committed to curating a safe, accessible space for varying skill levels and interests, the workshops

Tour Dates:

INDIANA - NEW 2021 TOUR DESTINATION! - All performances and workshops are FREE and open to the public (No tickets required for performances; see each library's website for workshop details and registration):

July 20 | 7:00 pm - NEW VIRTUAL WORKSHOP! Hosted by Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive, Fishers, IN

July 21 | 8:00 pm - PERFORMANCE: Nickel Plate District Amphitheater - 6 Municipal Drive, Fishers, IN

July 22 | 8:00 pm - PERFORMANCE: County Public Library, Monrovia Branch - 145 S. Chestnut St. Monrovia, IN

July 23 | 1:00 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Shelby County Public Library, 57 W Broadway St. Shelbyville, IN

July 23 | 8:00 pm - PERFORMANCE: Shadyside Memorial Park -1112 Broadway St., Anderson, IN

July 24 | 1:30 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! - Bartholomew County Public Library - 536 5th St., Columbus, IN

July 24 | 8:00 pm - PERFORMANCE: Blue River Memorial Park - 725 Lee Blvd, Shelbyville, IN

July 25 | 2:00 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Discovery Park at Rushville Public Library, 130 W 3rd Street, Rushville, IN

July 25 | 8:00 pm - PERFORMANCE: Mill Race Park - 50 Carl Miske Drive, Columbus, IN

July 27 | 6:00 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Morrisson-Reeves Library, 80 North 6th St., Richmond, IN

July 29 | 8:00 pm - PERFORMANCE: Starr Gennett Building - 201 S 1st Street, Richmond, IN

July 30 | 6:00 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP FOR TEENS AGES 14-18! Hosted by Rushville Library at Riverside Park Rushville Ampitheater - 100 W. Water St., Rushville, IN

July 30 | 8:00 pm - PERFORMANCE: Riverside Park Rushville Amphitheater - 100 W. Water Street, Rushville, IN

July 31 | 8:00 pm - PERFORMANCE: Hummel Park Amphitheater - 5373 Sugar Grove Rd, Plainfield, IN

MASSACHUSETTS: All performances and workshops are FREE and open to the public (No tickets required for performances; see each library's website for workshop details and registration):

August 6-8 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Christian Herter Park, 1175 Soldiers Field Rd, Allston, MA

August 10 | 7:00 pm - NEW VIRTUAL WORKSHOP! Wilmington Memorial Library, 175 Middlesex Ave, Wilmington, MA

August 12 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: NEW 2021 LOCATION! Wilmington Memorial Library - Swain Green, Wilmington, MA

August 13 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: NEW 2020 LOCATION! Chelmsford Town Common, 4 North Road, Chelmsford, MA

August 14 | 2:00 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Uxbridge Free Public Library, 15 N Main St., Uxbridge, MA

August 14 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: NEW 2021 LOCATION! Blackstone Heritage State Park, 287 Oak Street, Uxbridge, MA

August 18 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Hyde Community Center, 90 Lincoln Street, Newton Highlands, MA

August 19 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: JUST ADDED! Atlantic Wharf-Waterfront Plaza, 290 Congress Street, Boston, MA

August 20 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: French River Park, Davis Street, Webster, MA

August 21 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Heritage State Park, Davol Street, Fall River, MA

August 22 |7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water Street Plymouth, MA

August 26 | 1:00 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Ames Free Library, 53 Main St., North Easton, MA

August 26 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Borderland State Park, 259 Massapoaq Ave, North Easton, MA

August 27 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Christian Herter Park, 1175 Soldiers Field Rd, Allston, MA

August 28 | 1:30 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Sargent Memorial Library, 427 Massachusetts Ave, Boxborough, MA

August 28 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: NEW 2021 LOCATION! Sargent Memorial Library, 427 Mass Ave., Boxborough, MA

August 29 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: JUST ADDED! Atlantic Wharf-Waterfront Plaza, 290 Congress Street, Boston, MA

DELMARVA (Delaware/Maryland/Virginia): All performances and workshops are FREE and open to the public (No tickets required for performances; see each library's website for workshop details and registration):

September 1 |1:00 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Selbyville Public Library, 11 S Main St., Selbyville, DE

September 2 | 7:00 pm - PERFORMANCE: Freeman Stage, 31750 Lake View Dr, Shelbyville, DE

September 3 | 1:00 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Worcester County Library, 13 Harrison Ave., Berlin, MD

September 3 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Sturgis Park, Snow Hill, 100 River St, Snow Hill, MD

September 4 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Pitts St, Berlin, MD Berlin, MD

September 5 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Robert Reed Waterfront Park, Main Street, Chincoteague, VA

September 9 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Sunset Park, 1 S. Division Street Ocean City, MD

September 10 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Seaford Jay's Nest - 490 North Market Street Ext., Seaford, DE

September 11 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Wilmington State Parks, Rockford Park - 2000 Lookout Drive, Wilmington, DE

September 12 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave, Lewes, DE

September 13 | 3:00 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Frankford Public Library, 8 Main St., Frankford, DE

September 14 | 1:00 pm - NEW IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Somerset County Library, 11767 Beechwood St., Princess Anne, MD

September 15 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Holts Landing State Park - 27046 Holts Landing Rd, Dagsboro, DE

September 16 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: First Heritage State Park, 102 S State St, Dover, DE

September 17 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: NEW LOCATION! Manokin River Park, 11840 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne, MD

September 18 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Muskrat Park, 207 Willow Green St, St. Michaels, MD

September 19 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: NEW 2021 LOCATION! Pohanka Riverwalk Ampitheater - 210 S. Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury MD

September 22 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: NEW 2021 LOCATION! Long Wharf Park - 2 Yacht Club Drive, Cambridge, MD

September 23 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: J. Millard Tawes Museum, Somers Cove Marina, 3 Ninth St, Crisfield, MD

September 24 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Exmore Town Park - 3386 Main St, Exmore, VA

September 25 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Avalon Park - 7 Louisa Lane, Charlestown, MD

September 26 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Northside Park, 200 125th St Ocean City, MD

