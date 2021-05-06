Brown Box Theatre Project Returns Summer 2021

Brown Box Theatre Project has announced its 10th year of free Shakespeare with the troupe's largest tour to date! After a 2020 postponement, Brown Box returns in 2021 with an extended U.S. tour featuring the comedy Much Ado About Nothing. Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder Kyler Taustin, Brown Box will tour Shakespeare's beloved comedy of trickery, jealousy, deceit, and masquerade for 10 weeks to 3 regions across the country including: Indiana (July 21-31- 8 ALL NEW OUTDOOR DESTINATIONS!); Massachusetts (August 6-29 - 10 OUTDOOR LOCATIONS!), and Delmarva (September 2-26 - 18 OUTDOOR LOCATIONS!). All Much Ado About Nothing performances are free, outdoors, and open to all audiences; no tickets are needed. Social distancing through lawn seating, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Please visit http://www.brownboxtheatre.org for full performance schedule and rain locations.

Since 2010 Brown Box Theatre Project has been committed to reinventing the way theatre is created and consumed, by transforming public spaces into vibrant cultural and tourist destinations. Brown Box has perfected the art of the tour, delivering outdoor programming that offers audiences a free theater experience in an outdoor setting while maintaining safe social distancing. Brown Box Theatre Project's touring Shakespeare events include professionally designed sets, lighting, costumes and props, performed by skilled regional actors. Each program is built, performed, and packed away at each individual location!

"For the past 11 years, Brown Box has been on the cutting edge transforming public spaces into creative destinations, inviting audiences to enjoy the performing arts in an outdoor, safe, and accessible way," said Kyler Taustin, Executive Artistic Director. "We are more than ready to pack up and hit the road again to new destinations across the country, bringing communities together for a night under the stars, to experience the works of William Shakespeare. We hope that Shakespeare's hilarious Much Ado About Nothing will allow audiences from Indiana to Massachusetts to Delmarva some much-needed escapism while offering the Bard's brilliant take on a changing post-war society where preconceived notions of love, trust, and compassion are changed through understanding and empathy."

About Much Ado About Nothing:

"Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps."

Upon their return from war, a group of soldiers are reminded that life and love are not so black and white. Trickery, jealousy, deceit, and masquerade each play a role in challenging Benedict and Beatrice's scorn for love (and each other) as well as the seemingly unassailable love of Claudio and Hero. Through witty banter and dastardly deception, Shakespeare's beloved comedy, Much Ado About Nothing debates the preconceived notion of how to love and the value of trust.

Much Ado About Nothing will be fully staged in each location, and will feature professional artists, designers, and actors including: Debbie Aboaba as "HERO", Margaret Clark as "BEATRICE", Drew Cleveland as "DON JOHN", Abuzar Farrukh as "BORACHIO", Christopher Ho as "CLAUDIO", Lorraine Kanyike as "LEONATA", Emma Meyerson as "MARGARET", Francis Xavier Norton as "DOGBERRY", Spencer Parli Tew as "DON PEDRO", and Cam Torres as 'BENEDICK".

Touring Dates & Locations:

INDIANA - NEW 2021 TOUR DESTINATION! - all performances begin at 8pm

July 21 | Nickel Plate District Amphitheater - 6 Municipal Drive, Fishers, IN

July 22 | Morgan County Public Library, Monrovia Branch - 145 S. Chestnut St. Monrovia, IN

July 23 | Shadyside Memorial Park - 1112 Broadway St., Anderson, IN

July 24 | Blue River Memorial Park - 725 Lee Blvd, Shelbyville, IN

July 25 | Mill Race Park - 50 Carl Miske Drive, Columbus, IN

July 29 | Starr Gennett Building - 201 S 1st Street, Richmond, IN

July 30 | Riverside Park Rushville Amphitheater - 100 W. Water Street, Rushville, IN

July 31 | Hummel Park Amphitheater - 5373 Sugar Grove Rd, Plainfield, IN

MASSACHUSETTS: all performances begin at 7:30pm

August 6-8 | Christian Herter Park, 1175 Soldiers Field Rd, Allston, MA

August 12 | NEW 2021 LOCATION! Wilmington Memorial Library - Swain Green, Wilmington, MA

August 13 | NEW 2020 LOCATION! Chelmsford Town Common, 4 North Road, Chelmsford, MA

August 14 | NEW 2021 LOCATION! Blackstone Heritage State Park, 287 Oak Street, Uxbridge, MA

August 18 | Hyde Community Center, 90 Lincoln Street, Newton Highlands, MA

August 20 | French River Park, Davis Street, Webster, MA

August 21 | Heritage State Park, Davol Street, Fall River, MA

August 22 | Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water Street Plymouth, MA

August 26 | Borderland State Park, 259 Massapoaq Ave, North Easton, MA

August 27 | Christian Herter Park, 1175 Soldiers Field Rd, Allston, MA

August 28 | NEW 2021 LOCATION! Sargent Memorial Library, 427 Mass Ave., Boxborough, MA

DELMARVA (Delaware/Maryland/Virginia): all performances begin at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted*

September 2 | Freeman Stage, 31750 Lake View Dr, Selbyville, DE | *7pm curtain

September 3 | Sturgis Park, Snow Hill, 100 River St, Snow Hill, MD

September 4 | Pitts St, Berlin, MD Berlin, MD

September 5 | Robert Reed Waterfront Park, Main Street, Chincoteague, VA

September 9 | Sunset Park, 1 S. Division Street Ocean City, MD

September 10 | Seaford Jay's Nest - 490 North Market Street Ext., Seaford, DE

September 11 | Wilmington State Parks, Rockford Park - 2000 Lookout Drive, Wilmington, DE

September 12 | Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave, Lewes, DE

September 15 | Holts Landing State Park - 27046 Holts Landing Rd, Dagsboro, DE

September 16 | First Heritage State Park, 102 S State St, Dover, DE

September 17 | Teakle Mansion, 11736 Mansion St, Princess Anne, MD

September 18 | Muskrat Park, 207 Willow Green St, St. Michaels, MD

September 19 | NEW 2021 LOCATION! Pohanka Riverwalk Ampitheater - 210 S. Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury MD

September 22 | NEW 2021 LOCATION! Long Wharf Park - 2 Yacht Club Drive, Cambridge, MD

September 23 | J. Millard Tawes Museum, Somers Cove Marina, 3 Ninth St, Crisfield, MD

September 24 | Exmore Town Park - 3386 Main St, Exmore, VA

September 25 | Avalon Park - 7 Louisa Lane, Charlestown, MD

September 26 | Northside Park, 200 125th St Ocean City, MD