BroadwayWorld Boston Awards Update: CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Work Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Boston:

Best Actor in a Musical

Gavin Pavernak - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 11%

Peter Kirby - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 7%

Christopher Starr - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 6%

Best Actor in a Play

Ian Leahy - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Provincetown Theater 7%

Beau Jackett - OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Ari Lew - FULLY COMMITTED - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

Best Actress in a Musical

Shannon McCarthy - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 14%

Lorae Wegner - THE FANTASTICKS - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Alice Ripley - SUNSET BOULEVARD - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Best Actress in a Play

Lily Steven - INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre 11%

Anna Botsford - A TALENTED WOMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

Jennifer Cabral - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Provincetown Theater 7%

Best Creative Team

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 15%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 11%

HAIRSPRAY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Best Director

Kyle Pleasant - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 14%

Andrew Child - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 9%

Kevin P Hill - JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Best Drama

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 21%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Provincetown Theater 8%

OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Best Ensemble

CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 16%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 12%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 8%

Best Musical

CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 17%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 14%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 12%

Best Original Concept for a Musical

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 29%

SIX - American Repertory Theater 17%

JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 9%

Best Original Concept for a Play

OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 15%

INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre 14%

A TALENTED WOMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 13%

Best Score of a Musical

Kander & Ebb - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 15%

Sara Bareiellis - WAITRESS - Hanover 15%

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Broadway in Boston 10%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles