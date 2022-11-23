Broadway In Worcester to Kick Off 2023 With Tony Award Winner Kelli O'Hara

Broadway in Worcester and The Hanover Theatre will present Tony Award Winner Kelli O'Hara on Friday, January 6 at 8:00 pm and Saturday, January 7 at 2:00 pm at the Jean McDonough Arts Center's BrickBox Theater. Tickets are on sale now. www.jmacworcester.org.

Kelli O'Hara, star of stage and screen, has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. O'Hara seven Tony Award nominations and a Tony Award win for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I.

Kelli's other notable Broadway credits also include: Kiss Me, Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work If You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, and The Light in the Piazza - performances all of which garnered her Tony nominations.

Kelli received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, The Accidental Wolf, and can currently be seen as Aurora Fane on HBO's critically acclaimed series, The Gilded Age.

In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. Up next, Kelli will be seen in The Metropolitan Opera's debut of Kevin Puts's The Hours.

Broadway in Worcester, a new initiative launched by Worcester native Eric Butler, is committed to providing Central Massachusetts' audiences with the opportunity to see Broadway's most celebrated talents perform locally. Past performers have included Tony Award winner Laura Benanti and Broadway legend Chita Rivera.

In addition to providing local access to Broadway celebrity performances, Broadway in Worcester, in partnership with The Hanover Theatre Conservatory, fosters collaboration between these talents and the area's local high school and college students and their arts educators through educational programming. Ms. O'Hara will offer a free master class exclusively for Worcester area students and teachers on Friday, January 6 at 4:00 pm at the BrickBox Theatre. This master class is open to all students and arts educators. Registration for the master class is required at www.broadwayinworcester.com. This initiative is supported by the George F. and Sybil H. Fuller Foundation, The Fletcher Foundation, and UniBank.

In a statement, Butler, the event's co-producer, reflected, "I am thrilled to be co-presenting Ms. O'Hara's concert with The Hanover Theatre. Kelli is one of Broadway's biggest stars. When one has the opportunity to see Kelli on Broadway, at the Met, or in concert, the occasion is simply not to be missed. I can personally attest to this!" Butler continues "Moreover, she is one of the industry's biggest champions of arts education and the future generation of performers. I am immensely grateful to Kelli for willingness to work with our local students and teachers while she is in Worcester."

Troy Siebels, President & CEO of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts adds, "We're excited to partner with Broadway in Worcester to bring Broadway legends to an intimate performance space like The Brick Box Theater."

Tickets are now on sale to the public for Kelli O'Hara in concert. Tickets are $82, $87, and $97 depending on seat location, with a limited number of VIP tickets for $132 which include premium seats and a post-show meet and greet with photo opportunity. Current COVID-19 protocols at the time of the event will apply.

To purchase tickets, please visit: www.jmacworcester.org. The performance is scheduled for 8:00 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023 and 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 7 at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, BrickBox Theater, 20B Franklin Street, Worcester, MA 01608.

About Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara, star of stage and screen, has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics, and Olivier Nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut, and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre.

Kelli received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, The Accidental Wolf, and can currently be seen as Aurora Fane on HBO's critically acclaimed series, The Gilded Age.

Other film and television credits include: 13 Reasons Why, All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's Master of Sex, The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, N3mbers, and the animated series Car Talk.

Other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work if You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula and Jekyll & Hyde. She was awarded the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019.

In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic.

Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight Records.

Up next, Kelli will return to The Metropolitan Opera to debut Kevin Puts' The Hours.