Brian De Lorenzo & Joyce MacPhee Star In COME WHAT MAY: Pop, Hollywood, and Broadway Duets

Acclaimed entertainment destination Club Café presents Joyce MacPhee & Brian De Lorenzo in Come What May: Pop, Hollywood, and Broadway Duets on Tuesday, November 16 at 7 PM at 209 Columbus Ave, Boston.

Vocalists Brian De Lorenzo and Joyce MacPhee team up with pianist Steven Bergman to entertain with favorite duets from the silver screen, the great White Way, and the airwaves.

Selections include songs from Aladdin, Songs for a New World, City of Angels, Moulin Rouge, and more.

Award-winning singer Brian De Lorenzo is equally at home in cabaret rooms, concert halls, and theatres including venues in Boston (Scullers Jazz Club, Club Cafe), New York (The Metropolitan Room, The Iridium, 54 Below, Birdland, Eighty-Eight's, Don't Tell Mama), Provincetown (the Crown & Anchor), Chicago, San Francisco, and cruise ships in Alaska, the Mediterranean, and crossing the Atlantic. Brian has performed at the prestigious Mabel Mercer Cabaret Conventions in New York and Chicago and at three Boston Cabaret Festivals.

Chet Williamson of Worcester Magazine: "When a singer has a voice like Brian De Lorenzo, musicians like to say, 'He is a songwriter's best friend.' He has one of those rare voices that make first-time listeners stop and say, 'Who is that?'" https://briandelorenzo.com

De Lorenzo has been nominated three times for the "Best Cabaret Show" Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) Award. Beverly Creasey of Cabaret Scenes: "...once in a blue moon you're at a cabaret and you know something extraordinary is going on. De Lorenzo is at the top of his game."

Joyce MacPhee is a member of the band Divas with a Twist, who have been performing sold-out shows throughout the Boston and South Shore area for the past nine years. Of her role as "Tilly" in the World Premiere of Paragon Park, The Musical at Norwell's Company Theatre, The Sleepless Critic's Jeanne Denizard said: "Joyce McPhee's "Long Lost Love" compliments her stunning vocal range and was a crowd favorite." TalkinBroadway.com: "Especially beautiful [was] Joyce MacPhee's 'Christmas Lullaby,'" in a concert of Songs for a New World, music-directed by the composer himself, Jason Robert Brown. Joyce was in the Boston cast of Nunsense I & II playing the role of "Sister Mary Leo." Favorite roles include "Belle" in Beauty and the Beast and "Peggy Sawyer" in 42nd St. https://divaswithatwist.com

Steven Bergman is an award-winning music director and composer. His musical direction earned an IRNE Award for his work on Spring Awakening (FUDGE Theatre) and a DASH Award for [title of show] (ACME Theatre). He has music-directed productions for Speakeasy Stage, Lyric Stage, New Repertory Theatre, Worcester Foothills Theatre, and many others. He has enjoyed working at many Boston-area colleges and universities including Bridgewater State, Brandeis, Dean College and Fitchburg State. Steven has composed scores for musicals including Jack the Ripper, The Curse is Reversed! (about the Red Sox), and a musical adaptation of Orwell's Animal Farm. https://www.everydayaholiday.net

Come What May. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, 7 PM at the Napoleon Room, Club Café, 209 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02116. No cover. Reservations highly recommended: https://www.clubcafe.com/club-events/brian-de- lorenzo-joyce-macphee/ Dining available from 5:30 PM