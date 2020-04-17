Boston's Musicians Are Supporting Their Community in Creative Ways

Local Boston musicians have found a way to show support for their community during the coronavirus crisis. WGBH shared some ways that the music community has responded:

The Dropkick Murphys were "streaming up from Boston" with their live performance:

Local singer-songwriter Will Dailey launched his Isolation Tour and is live streaming performances from his home:

Buffalo Tom frontman Bill Janovitz has been hosting weekly virtual happy hours:

The Berklee Popular Music Institute launched an at-home series that features students performing live on Instagram every Wednesday evening:

Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is playing live every day from his home and taking song requests from fans:

