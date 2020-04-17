Boston's Musicians Are Supporting Their Community in Creative Ways
Local Boston musicians have found a way to show support for their community during the coronavirus crisis. WGBH shared some ways that the music community has responded:
The Dropkick Murphys were "streaming up from Boston" with their live performance:
Local singer-songwriter Will Dailey launched his Isolation Tour and is live streaming performances from his home:
Buffalo Tom frontman Bill Janovitz has been hosting weekly virtual happy hours:
The Berklee Popular Music Institute launched an at-home series that features students performing live on Instagram every Wednesday evening:
Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is playing live every day from his home and taking song requests from fans:
Read the original article on WGBH!