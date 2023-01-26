Boston Symphony Orchestra Appoints Ed Gazouleas To Head The Tanglewood Music Center For Summer 2023

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's Tanglewood Music Center (TMC) will be led this summer by Ed Gazouleas, a longtime TMC faculty member, a former member of the Boston Symphony, and Provost at the Curtis Institute of Music. The announcement was made this week by Jeffrey Dunn, the BSO's interim Eunice and Julian Cohen President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quote from Jeffrey D. Dunn, Interim Eunice and Julian Cohen BSO President and CEO

"Ed's deep familiarity with the Tanglewood Music Center and Boston Symphony Orchestra and absolute commitment to training the next generation of preeminent vocalists and instrumentalists have generated much excitement from musicians, faculty, trustees, and donors dedicated to the mission and programs of the festival's summer music academy. We look forward to Ed's leadership and guidance of the Tanglewood Music Center, as it continues its legacy of training the next generation of the country's finest musicians."

Quote from Andris Nelsons, Ray and Maria Stata BSO Music Director

"Ed is thoughtful, forward-thinking, with an amazing knowledge of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Music Center. As someone who has attained one of the highest positions in the field of advanced music education as Provost of the Curtis Institute, he is the ideal person to lead the TMC this summer. Please join us in welcoming back an old friend of the BSO and wishing him the very best in his new role with the Tanglewood Music Center."

Quote from Ed Gazouleas, Interim Director of the Tanglewood Music Center

"To me, Tanglewood is a dream of art and nature, so I am thrilled and honored to return to the festival this summer to serve as Interim Director of the Tanglewood Music Center. Every summer fine young musicians arrive seeking instruction and inspiration and I am looking forward to welcoming them once again. I invite our growing community of friends and patrons alike to come experience these exciting young artists perform an enormous variety of music this summer."

As Interim Director of the Tanglewood Music Center, effective immediately, Ed Gazouleas-working closely with Fellows, faculty, and staff-will oversee the TMC's schedule of classes, coachings, rehearsals, and performances throughout the summer. Mr. Gazouleas, who reports directly to Jeff Dunn, will work closely with Tony Fogg, Vice President, Artistic Planning, Lynn Larsen, Vice President, Orchestras and Production, and Bobby Lahart, Director of Tanglewood Facilities.

Ed Gazouleas enjoyed a 24-year career as a BSO violist, during which time he was active in orchestra governance, chairing the orchestra's artistic advisory committee, and serving on the search committee that selected Andris Nelsons to be the orchestra's 15th music director. Gazouleas has served on the TMC faculty for 18 summers and on the faculties of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, the Boston University College of Fine Arts, Boston Conservatory, Wellesley College, and New England Conservatory. A 1984 graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, Gazouleas joined the Curtis faculty in 2017 and was named the Gie and Lisa Liem Artistic Director in 2021. He became the institute's Provost in 2022. As interim TMC Director, he will split his time between his BSO and Curtis responsibilities.

The TMC was founded in 1940 by legendary BSO Music Director Serge Koussevitzky, whose vision was to create a premier music academy where the rising generation of accomplished musicians could access the resources of a great symphony orchestra, honing their skills under the mentorship of BSO musicians and other luminaries in the field. Today, the TMC offers an intensive schedule of study and performance for emerging professional instrumentalists, singers, conductors, librarians, and composers who have completed most of their formal studies. Each summer, the Tanglewood Music Center presents recital, chamber music, and orchestral programs throughout the Tanglewood season, with many performances free to the public, including the annual Festival of Contemporary Music.

The 2023 Tanglewood season will be announced on February 1. This summer's festival will offer a wide range of performances and events by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, Tanglewood Music Center, and Tanglewood Learning Institute, as well as a Popular Artist series, on Tanglewood's iconic grounds in the Berkshire Hills of western Massachusetts.



More information at: bso.org/tanglewood