Boston Symphony Orchestra Announces Special Discount Ticket Options for 2022-23 Season

The 2022-23 Boston Symphony Orchestra Season scheduled for September 22 through May 6, will feature a variety of special discounted ticket options.

CONCERTS AND OPEN REHEARSALS WITH SPECIAL TICKET PRICES

Four BSO Casual Friday Concerts (10/14, 1/27, 3/3, & 4/28) offer patrons specially priced tickets ($40-$66), a chance to hear BSO musicians speak from the stage, a "Conductor Cam" for patrons sitting in a designated section allowing them to see the orchestra's point of view, and an overall relaxed atmosphere where casual attire is encouraged

Four Thursday-morning Open Rehearsals ($21-$33) featuring BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons (11/3), conductor Karina Canellakis and violinist Nicola Benedetti (1/19), conductor Lahav Shani and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet (2/16), and Nelsons and cellist Gautier Capuçon (4/13)

High School Open Rehearsals ($10) on October 6, February 9, and March 9 feature guest artist violinist Jennifer Koh, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and clarinetist Anthony McGill, conductors Andris Nelsons and Thomas Wilkins, and the world premiere of a work by Carlos Simon

DISCOUNTED TICKET CARDS AND PROGRAMS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS, AND YOUNG PROFESSIONALS; RUSH TICKETS FOR PEOPLE OF ALL AGES

College Card ($30), High School Card ($15), and $25 Tickets for Patrons Under 40 offer students and medical professionals many opportunities to hear the BSO

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra (BYSO) families can attend BSO performances throughout the 2022-23 BSO season by purchasing a $50 BYSO Family Pass

Patrons of diverse ages and financial means can experience the BSO on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays with $10 Rush Tickets made available the day of performances

TICKET DEALS FOR TEACHERS, MILITARY PERSONNEL AND VETERANS, MEDICAL WORKERS, AND EBT CARDHOLDERS

Medical Card ($30) offers medical professionals discounted access to concerts throughout the season

Massachusetts Teachers Association members and military personnel and veterans receive a 30% discount

EBT cardholders can purchase $10 adult tickets and $5 tickets for children under 18

HOW TO PURCHASE DISCOUNTED TICKETS AND REGISTER FOR DISCOUNT TICKET PROGRAMS

Tickets may be purchased through the BSO's website (bso.org), by phone (617-266-1200 or 888-266-1200), or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office (301 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston). Symphony Hall Box Office hours for 2022-23 are updated regularly at bso.org/contact. All discounted tickets are subject to availability; please see information below for specific ticket information for each program

FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THE BSO'S SPECIAL TICKET OPPORTUNITIES

The Boston Symphony is pleased to offer a wide variety of ticket discounts to create more opportunities for people to experience the orchestra's performances in Symphony Hall. In addition to its programs for students, young professionals, teachers, military personnel and veterans, medical professionals, and EBT card holders, the BSO continues to offer its Rush Ticket program. Introduced during the orchestra's inaugural season in 1881 to expand the availability of BSO concerts to people from varied economic backgrounds, Rush Tickets offers concertgoers of diverse ages and financial means the opportunity to enjoy performances for $10.

BSO RUSH TICKETS

A limited number of BSO Rush Tickets for Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts on Thursday evenings and Friday and Sunday afternoons are set aside to be sold on the day of the performance.

HOW TO PURCHASE: Rush Tickets, limited to one per customer, are available at the Symphony Hall Box Office beginning at 5 p.m. for Thursday-evening concerts, at 10 a.m. for Friday-afternoon concerts, and at 11 a.m. for Sunday-afternoon concerts.

This program is made possible through the Richard and Claire Morse Rush Ticket Fund.

CASUAL FRIDAYS

The Casual Fridays series offers shorter programs that encourage an informal, relaxed atmosphere on four Friday evenings during the 2022-23 season: October 14, January 27, March 3, and April 28. Ticketholders will hear introductory remarks from a BSO musician and attend a post-performance Casual Conversation with the players. These concerts have no intermission and casual dress is encouraged. Audience members seated in the Tech Section (located in the rear orchestra and second balcony levels) have access to the "Conductor Cam," allowing them to view the conductor from the players' vantage point via strategically placed screens.

2022-23 Casual Fridays concerts:

October 14, 8 p.m.: Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Columbian-born music director of the Houston Symphony Orchestra (2014-22), makes his BSO debut with a wide-ranging program of works by Bartók, Enescu, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky. BSO favorite Emanuel Ax returns to Symphony Hall as soloist in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-flat, K.456.

January 27, 8 p.m.: BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons shares the stage with Latvian violinist Baiba Skride for Shostakovich's electrifying Second Violin Concerto; Brahms' profound and majestic Fourth Symphony closes the program.

March 3, 8 p.m.: Acclaimed conductor André Raphel makes his subscription series debut with a program including Still's Symphony No. 1, Afro-American, and the BSO's first performances of Uri Caine's The Passion of Octavius Catto (2014), an oratorio about the Reconstruction-era civil rights leader and African American educator who was murdered in Philadelphia on Election Day, 1871. The performance features the Uri Caine Trio and vocalist Barbara Walker, along with the BSO Gospel Choir.

April 28, 8 p.m.: Acclaimed South Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho return to Symphony Hall for Ravel's jazzy Concerto in G, on a same program with Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Caroline Shaw's Punctum and Stravinsky's gloriously scored Petrushka (1947 version), led by Andris Nelsons.

HOW TO PURCHASE: Casual Friday tickets, $40-66, are available online at bso.org, by phone (617-266-1200 or 888-266-1200), or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office. Subscriptions for the four-concert Casual Fridays series start at $111.

OPEN REHEARSAL TICKETS

Thursday-morning BSO Open Rehearsals provide the unique experience of the concert preparation process, where patrons can observe interactions among the conductor, soloist(s), and orchestra, who will work towards refining passages and interpretations of the works to be presented in performances that same week. Open Rehearsals also feature pre-rehearsal talks from 9:30-10 a.m., free to ticketholders. Open Rehearsal dates during the 2022-23 season include a program of Mozart, Strauss, and Caroline Shaw led by BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons on Thursday, November 3; Karina Canellakis conducting a program of Dvořák, Szymanowski, and Lutosławski with violinist Nicola Benedetti on Thursday, January 19; conductor Lahav Shani and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet with music by Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, and Rachmaninoff on Thursday, February 16; and Nelsons leading the BSO and cellist Gautier Capuçon in works by Ravel, Thierry Eschaich, and Rachmaninoff on Thursday, April 13.

HOW TO PURCHASE: Reserved seating Open Rehearsal tickets, $21-$33, may be purchased online at bso.org, by phone at 617-266-1200 or 888-266-1200, or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office.

BSO HIGH SCHOOL OPEN REHEARSAL SERIES

The BSO's High School Open Rehearsal Series invites students in grades 8-12 to sit in on a Thursday-morning working rehearsal for a unique glimpse into the inner workings of a world-class orchestra-October 6, February 9, and March 9, at 10:30 a.m. Preceded by an onstage discussion with the conductor, guest soloist, and/or a BSO musician beginning at 9:30 a.m., the open rehearsals also provide "Conductor Cams," with video screens offering students a view of the conductor from the orchestra's perspective.

On October 6, music director Andris Nelsons leads the BSO and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in works by Elizabeth Ogonek, Bernstein, Shostakovich, and Bernstein's Serenade (after Plato's Symposium) featuring violinist Jennifer Koh. On Thursday, February 9, Nelsons leads the orchestra in Bloch's Schelomo, featuring soloist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the world premiere of a new work by Carlos Simon, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 8. On Thursday, March 9, Thomas Wilkins conducts the BSO in a selection from Bonds' Montgomery Variations, Dawson's Negro Folk Symphony, and the orchestra's first performance of Anthony Davis' You Have the Right to Remain Silent, featuring clarinetist Anthony McGill.

HOW TO PURCHASE: High School Open Rehearsal tickets can be purchased through the BSO's Group Sales Office at 617-638-9345 or groupsales@bso.org. Tickets are $10 each, with one complimentary ticket offered for every 20 tickets purchased. A 10% deposit is required six weeks before the concert, with the remainder due four weeks before.

Boston Public School students and teachers can attend any High School Open Rehearsal for free, with advance reservation through the Group Sales Office.

DISCOUNTED TICKET CARDS AND PROGRAMS FOR STUDENTS AND YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

$25 TICKETS TO PATRONS UNDER 40

The Boston Symphony Orchestra is pleased to offer $25 concert tickets for patrons under the age of 40 for select concerts during the 2022-23 Symphony Hall season. The tickets, normally priced from $30 to $121, will be made available for select Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Symphony Chamber Players programs (Sunday afternoons at Jordan Hall at New England Conservatory). Eligible patrons-who can purchase up to two tickets per concert-must provide proof of age when picking up their tickets at the Will Call window at the Symphony Hall Box Office.

HOW TO PURCHASE: Patrons should visit bso.org/special-ticket-opportunities for the current available dates for the $25 under 40 program, and should enter promo code 25under40. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 617-266-1200 or 888-266-1200 or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office. All ticket purchases must be picked up at Box Office Will Call window with proof of age on the night of the performance.

BSO COLLEGE CARD

The BSO College Card gives full-time college students the opportunity to attend most of the Boston Symphony Orchestra's concerts on a regular basis throughout the season. Once they have purchased the $30 card, College Card holders receive digital notification of ticket availability for concerts for the upcoming week; they can then book their tickets at bso.org or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office.

HOW TO PURCHASE: College Cards may be purchased online at bso.org, by phone at 617-266-1200 or 888-266-1200, or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office.

BSO HIGH SCHOOL CARD

For a one-time cost of $15, holders of the High School Card can attend one or multiple concerts throughout the BSO season. On Mondays, starting at 10 a.m., High School Card-holders can reserve one ticket for that week's concert series.

HOW TO PURCHASE: High School Cards may be purchased online at bso.org, by phone at 617-266-1200 or 888-266-1200, or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office. Students can register their cards online to receive up-to-date information on ticket availability. Ticket reservations, available on a week-by-week basis, will default to mobile tickets unless "hold at Box Office" is selected at the time of purchase.

$50 BYSO FAMILY PASSES

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras (BYSO) families can attend BSO performances throughout the 2022-23 BSO season with a $50 BYSO Family Pass. BYSO families should contact BYSO for a single-use promo code link that allows them to purchase/register the Family Pass.

HOW TO PURCHASE: Once the pass has been secured, holders should go to bso.org/special-ticket-opportunities/byso-family-pass and follow the instructions to reserve tickets with the BYSO card. During check out BYSO Family Pass-holders should choose "mobile ticket" or "hold at Box Office" delivery options.

TICKET DEALS FOR TEACHERS, MILITARY PERSONNEL AND VETERANS, MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS, AND EBT CARDHOLDERS

BSO MEDICAL CARD

The $30 BSO Medical Card gives health care professionals the opportunity to attend most of the Boston Symphony Orchestra's concerts on a regular basis throughout the season. Once registered, Medical Card holders receive a digital notification of ticket availability for concerts within the upcoming week. They can then book their tickets online at bso.org or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office.

HOW TO PURCHASE: Medical Cards may be purchased online at bso.org, by phone at 617-266-1200 or 888-266-1200, or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office.

MASSACHUSETTS TEACHERS ASSOCIATION AND MILITARY DISCOUNTS

Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) members receive a 30% discount on BSO tickets with their MTA membership card and matching photo ID.

HOW TO PURCHASE: Tickets may be purchased by phone at 617-266-1200 or 888-266-1200, or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office (no online purchases). Tickets purchased by phone will be held at the Will Call window at the Box Office, and both MTA card and ID must be shown.

The BSO also offers a 30% discount for all military personnel and veterans.

HOW TO PURCHASE: Available by phone at 617-266-1200 or 888-266-1200 and at the Symphony Hall Box Office (no online purchases), this discount applies to BSO and Boston Pops concerts at Symphony Hall, based upon availability; military personnel and veterans are asked to identify themselves when placing their ticket order.

ELECTRONIC BENEFITS TRANSFER (EBT) DISCOUNTS

EBT cardholders can purchase $10 adult tickets and $5 tickets for children under 18 throughout the 2022-23 BSO season. EBT cards are a Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Mass Cultural Council program.

HOW TO PURCHASE: Tickets to Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts at Symphony Hall may be obtained by calling 617-266-1200 or 888-266-1200 or by visiting the Symphony Hall Box Office with a valid EBT card. Tickets--up to eight tickets total per cardholder-can be reserved by phone and will be held at the Symphony Hall Box Office for pick-up with a valid EBT card.

GENERAL TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets may be purchased through the BSO's website (bso.org), by phone at (617-266-1200 or 888-266-1200), or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office (301 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston). The Boston Symphony Orchestra offers groups of 20 or more advanced ticket reservations and flexible payment options for BSO concerts at Symphony Hall. Mobile tickets will continue to be the preferred method of entry, but paper tickets will also be available upon request. Updated Box Office office hours are available at bso.org/contact

American Express, MasterCard, Visa, Diners Club, and Discover (in person or by mail) and cash (in person only) are all accepted at the Symphony Hall Box Office. Gift certificates are available in any amount and may be used toward the purchase of tickets (subject to availability) to any Boston Symphony Orchestra or Boston Pops performance at Symphony Hall or Tanglewood. Gift certificates may also be used at the Symphony Shop to purchase merchandise.

Patrons with disabilities can access Symphony Hall through the Massachusetts Avenue lobby or the Cohen Wing on Huntington Avenue. An access service center, accessible restrooms, and elevators are available inside the Cohen Wing entrance. For ticket information, call the Access Services Administrator at 617-638-9431 or TDD/TTY 617-638-9289.

All programs and artists are subject to change.