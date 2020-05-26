Boston Pops, Steve Carell, Rachel Platten, and More Will Honor Massachusetts Graduating Seniors in Virtual Ceremony

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Massachusetts graduating seniors will receive a virtual ceremony, thanks to WGBH, who teamed up with Governor Charlie Baker to honor the class.

According to Cape Cod Times, the televised commencement ceremony for graduation seniors from the state's 668 public and private high schools will be held on Tuesday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Baker will deliver the commencement speech for Massachusetts Commencement 2020, which will air on WGBH in Greater Boston, as well as across social media.

The ceremony will include appearances from celebrities, including actor Steve Carell, singer Rachel Platten, and athletes Devin and Jason McCourty, among others.

In addition, the Boston Pops Orchestra, conducted by Keith Lockhart, will perform "Pomp and Circumstance." Students will also give valedictorian speeches.

"Graduation ceremonies are important milestones in a young person's life that deserve to be celebrated," Baker said in a press release. "While we cannot gather in the traditional way, we want to recognize, celebrate and salute Massachusetts' Class of 2020 for their accomplishments and their resiliency during these difficult times."

