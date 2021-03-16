Boston Dance Theater Dance Announces Film Premiere This Month

What does the fall of the Wall of Berlin have to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

Join Boston Dance Theater for the debut of "We are all together apart", a site-specific dance film commissioned and presented by Goethe-Institut Boston. The premiere, featuring an interview with BDT founder/co-director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, will be live streamed Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 5pm ET via Zoom.

A BDT rehearsal onsite at Goethe-Institut Boston. Gabriela M. Amy-Moreno and Henoch Spinola separated by a plexiglass wall designed by Zane Kealey. Photograph by J. Stinnett.

Prompted by Goethe-Institut Boston's newly appointed director Christoph Mücher to imagine a coming together again post COVID-19, BDT founder/co-director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett teams up with videographer Ernesto Galan, costume and set designer Zane Kealey, composer Grant Stinnett, and the dance artists of Boston Dance Theater to envision a dance created for film. Informed by documentary interviews sourced from 1989 Germany following the collapse of the Berlin wall, an event that sparked a complex process of healing and reunification, Stinnett and her collaborators explore connections between those stories and their experiences of the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

"Last year, we reflected on the three decades of German reunification in several events," comments Mücher, "In the process, it struck us that the phenomenon of separation and division and the longing for reunification around the globe is more topical than ever - not least because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Against this backdrop, we came up with the idea of inviting BDT to translate this specific underlying feeling into the language of contemporary dance."

Nearing the first anniversary of the United States' nationwide lockdown, the dance film titled "We are all together apart" premieres virtually on Wednesday, March 31st, at 5pm ET. This free live stream event, hosted by GIB, includes messages from GIB director Christoph Mücher, expert statements, and an interview from BDT founder/co-director and choreographer Jessie Jeanne Stinnett with BDT artists Gabriela M. Amy-Moreno and Henoch Spinola. It will surely be an inspiring, eye-opening, and vulnerable evening.

FREE admission. Advanced registration required at: https://www.goethe.de/ins/us/en/sta/bos/ver.cfm?fuseaction=events.detail&event_id=22094337.