Boston Children’s Chorus to Present WHERE CONSCIENCE WALKED Musical Tribute To Dr. King

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Boston Children's Chorus will present its 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert, Where Conscience Walked, taking place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Symphony Hall. BCC singers invite audiences to reflect on the enduring question: "What does it mean to follow your conscience in a world that challenges your convictions?"

Under the direction of Music Director Kenneth Griffith, the concert will weave together powerful choral works and contemporary classics; including "Take Care of This House" from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, The Beatles' "Blackbird," and Cass Elliot's "Make Your Own Kind of Music"; songs that echo the concert's message of courage, conscience, and collective belonging. This concert is a part of BCC's 2025-2026 Season entitled One Small Voice. "When I think of One Small Voice," says Lael Hackshaw from Roxbury Intermediate II Choir, "I think of how any one person can have the power to create so much change in the world, but it all starts with just that one voice."

The performance builds upon BCC's ongoing exploration of civic engagement and shared responsibility. In Where Conscience Walked, singers and audience members alike will be asked to consider how conscience informs action; how each of us can "take care of this house," not only as citizens, but as neighbors and community members. "It's easy in a world filled with big problems to feel like you can't make a difference if you don't have a position of power," says Griffith. "But this concert reminds our singers, and our audience, that there is power in every voice. People like Melnea Cass and John Lewis came from humble beginnings, yet their one seemingly small voice sparked lasting change."

The concert also marks the launch of BCC's Annual Campaign, One Small Voice - Our Shared Legacy, honoring unheralded figures who have shaped history from the shadows. From civil rights pioneers like Dolores Huerta to community leaders like Melnea Cass, the season celebrates the quiet courage of individuals whose small actions ignited great change. "We want our singers to understand that even when they don't feel powerful, their voices matter," says Griffith. "Together, our individual voices create a cacophony of sound, a collective force for good."