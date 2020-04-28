Boston Baroque's Streaming Platform Boston Baroque Live Kicks Off With AGRIPPINA

Boston Baroque has introduced its first-ever live recorded performance streaming platform, Boston Baroque Live. In response to the shuttering of concert halls around the world, Boston Baroque is committed to keeping the music alive for audiences. Kicking off with Handel's delightfully entertaining Agrippina starring Susanna Phillips and David Hansen, the organization will be releasing full-length opera productions and concerts of choral and orchestral works across multiple video platforms that can be accessed at Boston Baroque Live, a new portal on the Boston Baroque website, baroque.boston/live.

"I'm excited that Boston Baroque can start offering some of our recent performances online," says Music Director Martin Pearlman. "It feels especially meaningful to bring our music to a wider audience during these anxious times, when people need the inspiration of the arts more than ever. Combining our early instruments with modern technology seems like the perfect way to do that."

Starting today, audiences can watch the full-length acclaimed production of Handel's Agrippina on the Boston Baroque Live platform free for 30 days, https://baroque.boston/live-handel-agrippina. Boston Baroque will release the program on the Amazon Prime Video platform after the first 30 days, where it will be free to Amazon Prime members to stream, and available to rent starting at $1.99.

The all-star cast includes soprano Susanna Phillips as Agrippina, countertenor David Hansen as Nero, soprano Amanda Forsythe as Poppea, and bass-baritone Kevin Deas as Claudius, with Music Director Martin Pearlman conducting. A comedic tour-de-force, Handel's operatic masterpiece tells the story of Agrippina's plot to install her son, Nero, as emperor of Rome.

In addition to full-length videos, Boston Baroque Live features exclusive Agrippina content like cast biographies and program notes by Music Director Martin Pearlman, over 30 archival performance clips immediately available for streaming, and audio excerpts from seven commercial recordings.

Over the next few months, Boston Baroque will continue to release full-length videos and clips to the community via Boston Baroque Live, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. Upcoming releases include Mozart's Requiem and Symphony No. 40 with Boston Baroque's renowned chorus and orchestra, Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 with GRAMMY®-nominated concertmaster Christina Day Martinson, and Monteverdi's opera L'incoronazione di Poppea with soprano Amanda Forsythe and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo.

The six-time GRAMMY®-nominated Boston Baroque is the first permanent Baroque orchestra established in North America and, according to Fanfare Magazine, is widely regarded as "one of the world's premier period-instrument bands." The ensemble produces lively, emotionally charged, groundbreaking performances of Baroque and Classical works for today's audiences performed on instruments and using performance techniques that reflect the eras in which the music was composed.

Founded in 1973 as "Banchetto Musicale" by Music Director Martin Pearlman, Boston Baroque's orchestra is composed of some of the finest period-instrument players in the United States, and is frequently joined by the ensemble's professional chorus and by world-class instrumental and vocal soloists from around the globe. The ensemble has performed at major music centers across the United States and performed recently in Poland for the 2015 Beethoven Festival, with sold-out performances of Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610 in Warsaw and Handel's Messiah in Katowice.

Boston Baroque reaches an international audience with its twenty-five acclaimed recordings. In 2012, the ensemble became the first American orchestra to record with the highly-regarded UK audiophile label Linn Records, and its release of The Creation received great critical acclaim. In April 2014, the orchestra recorded Monteverdi's rarely performed opera, Il Ritorno d'Ulisse in patria, which was released on Linn Records and received two nominations at the 2016 GRAMMY® Awards.

Boston Baroque's recordings have received six GRAMMY® Award Nominations: its 1992 release of Handel's Messiah, 1998 release of Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610, 2000 release of Bach's Mass in B Minor, 2015 release of Monteverdi's Il Ritorno d'Ulisse in patria, and 2018 release of Biber's The Mystery Sonatas.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You