Boston Ballet Will Present George Balanchine’s JEWELS This November

Boston Ballet will present George Balanchine’s Jewels, running November 6–16, 2025, at the Citizens Opera House. Returning to Boston for the first time since 2014, the ballet unites three distinct chapters of Balanchine’s career in one program: Emeralds pays tribute to his time with the Ballets Russes in France, Rubies reflects his impact on American ballet, and Diamonds honors his early years with the Mariinsky Ballet in Russia.

“Jewels is a masterwork of dance that captures the spirit and essence of three important periods in ballet history. Since its premiere, it has captivated audiences with its elegance and bold artistry,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “I am thrilled to bring it back to Boston, and to see today’s Company bring this genius and landmark work to the Opera House stage.”

Premiered by New York City Ballet in 1967 after Balanchine was inspired by the jewels of Claude Arpels, the ballet blends classical tradition with vibrant energy and continues to enchant audiences worldwide.

About the Ballet

Opening the evening, Emeralds evokes the elegance and luxury of 19th-century France, set to music by Gabriel Fauré. The choreography, inspired by Romantic-era ballets such as Giselle, uses long tulle skirts and lyrical movements to suggest an “evocation of France—the France of elegance, comfort, dress, perfume,” as Balanchine described.

Rubies bursts with the bold, jazzy flair of American neoclassicism. Set to Igor Stravinsky’s Capriccio for Piano and Orchestra, the ballet highlights speed, sharp angles, and athleticism in choreography that is witty, playful, and unmistakably modern.

Closing the program, Diamonds offers a tribute to Balanchine’s Russian roots. Set to Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 3 in D major, the work reflects Imperial Russian Classicism, with regal symmetry and white costumes that sparkle like a winter palace.

Jewels features choreography by George Balanchine ©The George Balanchine Trust. Music includes Gabriel Fauré’s Pelléas et Mélisande and Shylock for Emeralds, Igor Stravinsky’s Capriccio for Piano and Orchestra for Rubies, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 3 in D major for Diamonds. Costumes are designed by Karinska, with lighting by Brandon Stirling Baker and staging by Sandra Jennings Eshima.

This production has been made possible through generous support from the Sponsorship Circle, including lead sponsors Katie and Paul Buttenwieser, Stephanie Brown, and Pamela Avedisian, with additional support provided by Ashley and Jamie Harmon.

Performances and Tickets

All ten performances will take place at the Citizens Opera House, 539 Washington Street, Boston, MA. Dates include Thursday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, November 9 at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 15 at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, November 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $36, inclusive of a $7 Citizens Opera House fee, which supports the maintenance of the historic venue. Tickets and more information are available at bostonballet.org or by calling 617-695-6955.