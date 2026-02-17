Boch Center Unveils New Commemorative Wang Theatre Book

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Boch Center has announced the release of a new hardcover book in commemoration of the Wang Theatre's 100th anniversary honoring the history, architecture, and cultural legacy of one of Boston's most treasured landmarks. Created to celebrate the theatre's centennial era and enduring impact on Tremont Street and beyond, the Wang Theatre book tells the story of the venue from its earliest days to its modern reinvention as a cornerstone of Boston's cultural life.

The commemorative keepsake spans over 230 pages bringing nearly a century of performances, artistry, and community connection to life through rare archival photography, curated historical highlights, and newly written introductory and historical essays. The book traces the theatre's evolution from its 1925 opening as the Metropolitan Theatre to its enduring legacy today as the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

Editorial contributions for the book were provided by J. Casey Soward, Matthew Pacific, and Paige Besse, whose work helps contextualize the theatre's artistic and civic significance across generations. Designed as a premium keepsake for theatre lovers, history enthusiasts, and audiences who share a personal connection to the venue, the Wang Theatre book serves as both a historical document and a celebration of the people and performances that have shaped the theatre over the past century.

“The Wang Theatre has been a home for unforgettable moments for generations of Bostonians, and this book captures that story with the detail and care it deserves,” said J. Casey Soward, President & CEO of the Boch Center. “As we celebrate the theatre's 100th anniversary, we're proud to share this commemorative piece with our community and to honor the artists, audiences, and supporters who have made the Wang Theatre such an enduring landmark.”

The Wang Theatre commemorative book is available for purchase for $40 online at bochcenter.org, with shipping and convenient theatre pick-up options available. Book sales also help support the Boch Center's nonprofit mission, including arts education and community programming. The release coincides with the Wang Theatre's centennial year initiatives, which celebrate the venue's storied past while looking ahead to its future as a vibrant home for world-class performance and community engagement.

A Century of Excellence: The Wang Theatre's Remarkable Journey

Developed by Max Shoolman and designed by architect Clarence Blackall as a grand “cathedral of the motion picture,” The Metropolitan Theatre opened in 1925. Its opulence quickly became a cultural centerpiece in Boston, known for its stunning Art Deco interiors and its capacity to seat over 3,600 guests, making it one of the largest theaters in the country at the time.

In its early years, the Metropolitan showcased silent films, live performances, and lavish stage shows, becoming a popular entertainment destination. By the mid-20th century, the theater had adapted to the changing entertainment landscape and had been renamed the Music Hall, hosting concerts, touring Broadway productions, and hosting community events. However, as the years passed, the building fell into disrepair, and its future became uncertain.

In the late 1970s/early 1980s, the theater was saved from potential demolition through the efforts of local arts advocates and the generosity of donors, including philanthropist Dr. An Wang, founder of Wang Laboratories. His significant contributions led to the theater being renamed the Wang Theatre and ushered in the era of The Wang Center for the Performing Arts in his honor. Extensive renovations restored the theater to its former grandeur, preserving its historic charm while updating its facilities for modern audiences.

Since a 2016 landmark, multi-year naming sponsorship with the Boch Family, the Wang Theatre remains a cornerstone of the Boch Center, serving as a vibrant cultural venue for world-class theatre, music, literary, Broadway, dance, and comedy performances, private/corporate events, and more, continuing its legacy as one of Boston's most treasured landmarks.