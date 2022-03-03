Berkshire Theatre Group to Host Three Concerts This March

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) will present three different concert experiences at The Colonial Theatre this March. On Saturday, March 12, Moondance will pay tribute to Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison. On Tuesday, March 15, USAF Heritage Brass will bring the military tradition of brass, percussion and vocals to the Colonial stage. And, on Friday, March 18, The Irish Comedy Tour will keep the St. Patrick's Day fun going by giving audiences a hilarious look at the experience of being Irish in America.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact the Colonial Ticket Office by calling 413-997-4444. The ticket office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. Now through March 10, ticket office services are remote with hours Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm. In person ticket sales will resume on March 11. All concerts, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.



Moondance, The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert, comes to The Colonial Theatre on Saturday, March 12 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25.

Rock and roll doesn't get any better than Van Morrison. Van has done it all-from classic rock songs like "Brown Eyed Girl" and "Domino," to legendary tunes like "Tupelo Honey" and "Into The Mystic," the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has never failed to impress music lovers around the globe.

Moondance: The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert is packed with favorite tunes, including: "Brown Eyed Girl," "Moondance," "It Stoned Me," "Wild Night," "Caravan" and many more!

The USAF Heritage Brass comes to The Colonial Theatre on Tuesday, March 15 at 7pm. Tickets are FREE, reserved seating (maximum 6 tickets per transaction)



The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band has a rich history of inspiring hearts and minds, building and sustaining American patriotism and enhancing esprit de corps in the United States Air Force. It was one of the original Army Air Corps bands, created by order of the Secretary of War on October 1, 1941 and assigned to Barksdale Field, Louisiana. In June 1946, after a short stay at Brooks Field, Texas, the band arrived at Langley Field, now Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, its current home.

For over 75 years, the band has represented the Air Force with musical and military distinction. Members bring music to the mid-Atlantic in live concerts and to the nation in televised events such as The Today Show and the DESERT STORM National Victory Parade and presidential inaugural events. The Heritage of America Band has performed ceremonies for U.S presidents and foreign heads of state, including the Queen of England and the President of France. Using today's technology, the band reaches a world wide audience through its website, social media and audio recordings. Additionally, the band travels more than 150,000 miles to perform hundreds of concerts for listeners across a fifteen-state region from Maine to South Carolina.

In recent years, the mission of Air Force Bands has become an expeditionary one. The Blue Aces were among the first groups to tour Southwest Asia and the Horn of Africa to support coalition and Joint forces serving in the Global War on Terrorism.

The USAF Heritage of America Band's exceptional musicianship has earned international critical acclaim and numerous honors: eight Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards, five Air Force Organizational Excellence Awards, four Colonel George S. Howard Citations of Musical Excellence for Military Concert Band, North Carolina's Order of the Long Leaf Pine and countless state and municipal proclamations. The USAF Heritage of America Band remains at the forefront of preserving and enriching America's musical heritage in the 21st century.

The Irish Comedy Tour comes to The Colonial Theatre on Friday, March 18 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25. This event is appropriate for patrons ages 16+.

The Irish Comedy Tour is a fast-paced, raucous ride across America with four joke-slinging entertainers who know how to party and have a great night. This high energy show takes the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combines it with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans. The comedians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Detroit native Derek Richards; Boston-born Mike McCarthy; Nova Scotia's Damon Leibert; and from Inchicore, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland's Derrick Keane. Don't miss these hilarious Irish-American comedians as they tear apart, as well as validate, all of the Irish myths and stereotypes.

DERRICK KEANE

Originally from Inchicore, Derrick first distinguished himself musically when the duo in which he sang and played swept The All Ireland Talent Show. His band, Inchicore, sets the gold standard for the Irish music scene in New England and across North America. He's shared the stage with greats such as: Willie Nelson, The Wolfe Tones, The Furey Brothers and The Dublin City Ramblers.

DAMON LEIBERT

Damon Leibert's unique and energetic style of fiddle playing lies somewhere between the driving dance beat of Cape Breton, and the lyrical music of Ireland. He has performed innumerable concerts and festivals across North America and Europe, and has worked in various theater, film and recording projects.

MIKE McCARTHY

Mike McCarthy's no-holds-barred humor has landed him on Comedy Central and Showtime. The "comedy barbarian," as he calls himself, takes no prisoners when it comes to poking fun at society's most sensitive topics.

DEREK RICHARDS

Audiences howl at Richards' tales about his Irish-Catholic upbringing, divorce and his childfree existence. He has appeared on The Bob & Tom Show, SiriusXM and The Weather Channel's Top 10.

Safety Protocols

For safety protocols please visit BTG's COVID-19 information page.

About Berkshire Theatre Group

The Colonial Theatre, founded in 1903, and Berkshire Theatre Festival, founded in 1928, are two of the oldest cultural organizations in the Berkshires. In 2010, under the leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, the two organizations merged to form Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG). Berkshire Theatre Group's mission is to support wide ranging artistic exploration and acclaimed performances in theatre, dance, music and entertainment. Every year, BTG produces and presents performances to over 68,000 attendees and, through our Educational Program, serves over 11,000 Berkshire County school children annually. In July 2020, Berkshire Theatre was the first company in the United States to earn approval from Actors' Equity Association to produce a musical (Godspell) in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.