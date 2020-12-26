Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Barrington Stage Company's BSC'S HOLIDAY GETAWAY Extended to January 1 On Broadway On Demand

The concert will be streamed from 12:00 AM on December 25 through January 1 at 11:59 pm ET. 

Dec. 26, 2020  

Barrington Stage Company has extended BSC's Holiday Getaway, a virtual concert starring Alan H. Green (BSC's The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein, Broadway's School of Rock), Alysha Umphress (BSC's The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein; Broadway/BSC's On the Town) and Joel Waggoner (Composer: BSC's Presto Change-O; Performer: Broadway's School of Rock) by popular demand.

The concert will be streamed from 12:00 AM on December 25 through January 1 at 11:59 pm ET. BSC's Holiday Getaway will be available at Broadway On Demand.

BSC's Holiday Getaway is a holiday concert unlike any other to commemorate a year unlike any other. Three of Barrington Stage's favorite performers will join forces to spread some much-needed seasonal cheer - and the relief that 2020 is almost over - with an evening of hilarious new holiday songs as well as traditional favorites.

"With so many of us unable to gather together with friends and family, we want to offer a virtual holiday concert to share a lot of laughter and joy as well as truly heartfelt wishes with our community," Ms. Boyd commented. "And what better way than with three spectacularly talented performers and friends of BSC. We look forward to the moment when we can all gather together safely again in the very near future but until then, please enjoy our Holiday Getaway!"


Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Kerry Butler's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!
  • Original Streaming Musical ESTELLA SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH A TWIST Benefits More Than 50 US Theatres
  • 9 Kerry Butler Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Mary Testa, Nik Walker, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door