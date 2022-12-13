Barrington Stage Company to Open 2023 Season With CABARET, Directed by Alan Paul

A new production of Cabaret, the Tony Award-winning musical masterwork, will open Barrington Stage Company's 2023 season on the Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street). The production will play from Wednesday, June 14-Saturday, July 8, 2o23, with opening night scheduled for June 18, 2023.



Cabaret will be directed by Alan Paul, BSC's new Artistic Director, who succeeds Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd following her retirement earlier this year. The production marks Mr. Paul's first show for BSC. Six additional shows for the 2023 season will be announced in coming weeks.



Widely regarded as one of the great musicals of the 20th century, Cabaret originally opened in 1966, produced and directed by Harold Prince. Cabaret, with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff, is based on the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten and The Berlin Storiesby Christopher Isherwood. In 1967, Cabaret won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 1972 film version, directed by Bob Fosse, won eight Academy Awards. Cabaret has been revived on Broadway in 1987, 1998 and 2014, and a new production currently playing in London's West End, won eight Olivier Awards.



In 1997 during its third season, BSC produced a revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston for an extended, award-winning engagement at the Hasty Pudding Theatre.



"I am always amazed at how Cabaret manages to speak to our time, making it one of the most remarkable and resilient works of American musical theatre," commented Alan Paul. "As the US experiences a rise in acts of virulent anti-Semitism, it seemed an appropriate time for our audiences to revisit this enduring classic. It's also an opportunity in my first season to celebrate one of the shows that helped establish the legacy of this theatre company."



Casting and creative team for Cabaret will be announced in coming weeks. BSC's Season Tickets are available now. Learn more and book at BarringtonStageCo.org/SeasonTix.

ABOUT BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Julianne Boyd, BSC's mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Alan Paul succeeded Ms. Boyd as the company's Artistic Director in 2022.



BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.



BSC's reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre's prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green's On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins' centenaries (2018).



BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 38 new works, 19 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres. Following the industry-wide shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, BSC was the first Equity theatre in the US to return to live performance with its critically acclaimed production of Harry Clarke, starring BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold and directed by Ms. Boyd.



The 2022 season featured a critically acclaimed revival of Ain't Misbehavin', which won two Berkshire Theatre Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble; Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize-winning Anna in the Tropics; Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's A Little Night Music, winner of eight Berkshire Theatre Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical; the world premiere play All of Me by Laura Winters, winner of two Berkshire Theatre Awards; the world premiere play Andy Warhol in Iran by Brent Askari, winner of a Berkshire Theatre Award for world premiere of a new play; May Treuhaft-Ali's world premiere play ABCD; The Youth Theatre's world premiere production of The Supadupa Kid; and Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, winner of three Berkshire Theatre Awards including Outstanding Production of a Play.



For more information visit: BarringtonStageCo.org