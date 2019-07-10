Barrington Stage Co Presents GERTRUDE AND CLAUDIUS

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in the Berkshires under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, is proud to present Gertrude and Claudius, a new play by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain (Dancing Lessons, Freud's Last Session), based on the novel by John Updike.

Directed by Julianne Boyd (BSC's West Side Story, Company), Gertrude and Claudius begins performances July 18 and opens July 21 for a run through August 3 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage.

The cast of Gertrude and Claudius features Elijah Alexander (Broadway's Metamorphoses; Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Twelfth Night) as "Claudius," Nick LaMedica (War Horse First National Tour) as "Hamlet," Kate MacCluggage (Broadway's The Farnsworth Invention) as "Gertrude," Douglas Rees (BSC's The Cake) as "Amleth," Obie Award winner Rocco Sisto (Broadway's The King and I; BSC's The Birds) as "Polonius," Mary Stout (BSC's A Doll's House, Part 2) as "Herda" and Greg Thornton ("Law & Order") as "King Rorik."

Passion. Deception. Power. A love story for the ages based on the brilliant book by John Updike, told through the uncanny lens of Mark St. Germain. A provocative prequel to William Shakespeare's Hamlet. Gertrude and Claudius is the recipient of the 2018 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award Winner.

The production is designed by Lee Savage (scenic design), Sara Jean Tosetti (costume design), David Lander (lighting design), Lindsay Jones (sound design). Puppet design by Brandon Hardy. Original music by Jenny Giering. Production Stage Manager is Geoff Boronda.

Performances: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00pm, Thursday through Saturday at 8:00pm, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday at 2:00pm, and Sunday at 5:00pm. Opening night July 21 at 5:00pm. Boyd-Quinson Mainstage (30 Union Street). Tickets: $15 - $65. Barrington Stage Box Office: 413-236-8888 or online at www.barringtonstageco.org.

Gertrude and Claudius contains mature content.

A special event will accompany the production of Gertrude and Claudius. What They Did For Love with Mark St. Germain on Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 pm at the Wolfson Theatre Center. Moderated by Julianne Boyd, playwright and Associate Artist Mark St. Germain will focus on John Updike's Gertrude and Claudius and the leading characters risking all for passion. Reservations are strongly recommended by calling the BSC Box Office at 413-236-8888.

Photo credit: Bill Wright





