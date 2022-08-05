This year the Barnstable Comedy Club celebrates 100 years of community theater on Saturday, August 20th from 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM at the Club's theater located at the Village Hall, 3171 Main Street in Barnstable! The company is the longest running live theater on Cape Cod and one of the oldest in America.

Bring your family and friends! This is a free event for anyone from ages 2-92 who wishes to experience the magic of the historical building and enjoy an evening of food, drink, entertainment, and perhaps even some dancing! A silent auction featuring fantastic and unique items donated by local businesses will be held and a cash bar will be available.

The company accepts cash donations, silent auction items and foodstuffs to help sponsor this event and keep the magic coming year-round at the BCC. For more information regarding the event or to make a donation, please visit www.BarnstableComedyClub.org or call 508-362- 6333.